Used 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty Consumer Reviews
Great truck
I have had this truck about 7 years now and I love it. I tow horses, ATV's and snowmobiles. 2-3 times a year I tow a trailer from the San Francisco bay area to North Idaho. It has always towed excellent. I average while towing about 14-15 MPG. Highway driving I get 19-20 miles consistently without towing. I really enjoy my truck and plan on putting 300,000 miles on it. As of 12/2/2008 I have 88,xxx miles. Great truck
Unbelieveable Towing
I just bought the truck (my first one and a diesel to boot) because I needed to move heavy equipment from Missouri to Georgia. I towed a 33 foot long 8 foot diameter Emulsion Storage tank on a 40 foot gooseneck trailer. The tank alone weighed 11,000 pounds. I could not belive how well it ran with this 40 foot behemoth on the back. I still got almost 13 miles to the gallon. It took me 19 hours but I arrived feeling good - the seating and interior are very comfortable. I love this truck. I can't wait to add a chip and cold air intake.
Bad Experiences with the Turbo Diesel
After the 1st year of ownership the truck went down hill. We had 4 different major oil leaks, starter problems, front end problems, and 2 times with fuel sensor problems. We finally traded it in for a Chevy Silverado. We couldn't depend on the truck to get us safely to our destination. Many of the items were covered by warranty, but you don't get anything for loss of use and the many times we had to make arrangements for our horses when the vehicle broke down. Ford would not help us even in arbitration.
F350 SUPER TRUCK
THIS HAS TO BE THE BEST TRUCK I HAVE EVER OWNED. MILAGE IS APROX 21HWY 16 CITY PRETTY GOOD FOR A TRUCK THAT IS ALMOST 8000 LBS . RIDE IS VERY NICE . THE DIESEL HAS MORE POWER THEN MOST WILL NEED AND IS TOUGH AS NAILS.MOST OF THE PREVENTIVE MAINT. CAN BE PREFORMED BY THE AVERGE PERSON.AT 28000 MILES ALL I HAVE DONE IS CHANGE OIL 6 TIMES AIR FILTER AND FUEL FILTER 2 TIMES THIS WAS DONE IN MY DRIVEWAY AT A SIGNIFIGANT SAVINGS OVER DEALER COST. DEALER HAS ROTATED TIRES AND INSPECTED BRAKES .THE ONLY THING TO BEAWARE OF IS THAT OIL CHANGES TAKE 15 QT AND DIESEL IS SOMETIMES HARD TO FIND
F350 SRW Diesel
Truck does good job towing a horse trailer. Diesel engine is strong and works well. Comfort on long trips is as good as a sedan. Size means you don't park near the entrance of a business. Only complaint is little stuff and if the Japanese ever sell a heavy duty truck in America I will get it (Honda never has the problems fords do). Both door locks burned out at same time; cruise control had to be replaced; slave cylinder had to be replaced. Fortunately I look at the service requirement and cut it in half and use that mileage to take it in (Dealers recommendation to make truck last). Clearly best on market, but room for improvement is huge.
