Used 1999 Ford F-250 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
1999 Ford F-250 Lariat 4WD SB
This truck has been by far the best truck I have ever driven.
great vehicle
This is a great vehicle. I am 100% happy with it.
like a rock
only a couple small problems with it, the factory transmition was replaced (under warranty) in about a month from buying. and that is about it. will haul just about anything, i had a huge almost 40 foot camper with loft on top, (not a ultra light, normal hitch) going up a hill, when the old antifreeze (scratch that, ancient) decides to use the overflow hose. they placed the end right on top of the exhaust. wasn't pretty, but it made it the rest of the way. then we towed a large shed behind it. one story tall, all wood. diddent even notice it was there. now it plows the drivway, 9 foot plow and it pushes anything. love it
Big Blue
The F250 has performed as a child- hauler and car-hauler. It has gotten us through the snow in winter and the air conditioning blows cold in the summer. The 7.3L diesel has had few mechanical problems.
Great Truck
This is a very good truck. I only have the 4.6L V8 but the performance is still good. I get 22 MPG with mixed city and highway driving with the a/c on! I was never a fan a ford but now i own one i'll never go back. This truck even with only 2WD can go anywhere i ask it too. I don't go off roading but I have taken it a few places other trucks would have gotten stuck.
Sponsored cars related to the F-250
Related Used 1999 Ford F-250 Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner