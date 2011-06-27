Used 1992 Ford F-250 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Great Truck For The $$$$
Bought this truck to tow my family's 20ft ATV trailer on weekend outings. Fully loaded we're only pulling a little over 3,000 lbs. and you can hardly tell it's back there. The 7.5 liter V-8 consistently gets 8-10 mpg but I really didn't expect any better. We just rolled over 100K miles and I'm thinking this truck's good for another 100K. We did just have to replace the U-joints and put brakes on it but I consider that normal maintenance.
Still rolling
The can be no better vehicle. I drove a Chevy three quarter ton with a 454 engine for just over 125,000 miles. Then I bought my Ford F-250 diesel. Now after more than 223,000 miles I still enjoy it. The only problem I have had is a rough shift from first gear to second gear, so I just manually shift from 2 to Drive. Air conditioner has never had to be charged. I change the oil every three thousand miles. The paint has held up really well (white). All my friends keep asking when I will get me a new truck. I see no need to spend $30,000, when you have a great 1991 Ford F-250.
