Used 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,135
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|6-speed manual
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Total Seating
|5
|6
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,135
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|manual locking hubs
|yes
|yes
|yes
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|6-speed manual
|5-speed automatic
|part time 4WD
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear limited slip differential
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,135
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|38.0 gal.
|38.0 gal.
|38.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,135
|Torque
|365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
|365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
|365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.4 l
|5.4 l
|5.4 l
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 5000 rpm
|300 hp @ 5000 rpm
|300 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|56.5 ft.
|56.5 ft.
|56.5 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,135
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|no
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|no
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|no
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|no
|yes
|no
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,135
|4x4 Off-Road Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Snow Plow Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Lariat Ultimate Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Harley-Davidson Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Chrome Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|King Ranch Package w/Chrome Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Lariat Plus Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Heavy Service Suspension Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|King Ranch Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Camper Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|XLT Convenience Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Radio Prep Package
|no
|yes
|yes
|Cabela's Luxury Package
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,135
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|no
|no
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|no
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|no
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|no
|no
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|no
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,135
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|no
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|simulated wood trim on doors
|yes
|no
|no
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|no
|no
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|no
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|no
|no
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|no
|no
|Air conditioning
|no
|yes
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|no
|yes
|no
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|Dual vanity mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|no
|no
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on doors
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,135
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|no
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|no
|yes
|no
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,135
|Leather 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System
|yes
|no
|yes
|Navigation Radio w/In-Dash Screen, DVD ROM and Audiophile AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD/MP3 Changer
|yes
|no
|yes
|Premium Electronic AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD/MP3 Changer/Clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audiophile AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD/MP3 Changer and Clock
|yes
|no
|yes
|Upfitter Switches
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Satellite Radio
|no
|yes
|no
|Driver's Group
|no
|yes
|yes
|Cloth Luxury Bucket Seats w/Console
|no
|yes
|no
|In-Dash Computer by Marelli
|no
|yes
|yes
|SYNC
|no
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,135
|compass
|yes
|no
|no
|external temperature display
|yes
|no
|no
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,135
|bucket front seats
|yes
|no
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|no
|no
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front head room
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|68.0 in.
|68.0 in.
|68.0 in.
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front hip room
|67.6 in.
|67.6 in.
|67.6 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|yes
|no
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|no
|yes
|no
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|no
|yes
|no
|cloth
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,135
|Rear head room
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|67.3 in.
|67.3 in.
|67.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|41.8 in.
|41.8 in.
|41.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|68.0 in.
|68.0 in.
|68.0 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,135
|Bed Mat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Bodyside Moldings
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cable Lock by Master Lock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Lower Accent Two-Tone Paint
|yes
|no
|no
|LT275/70R18E All-Terrain BSW Tires and 18" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornaments
|yes
|yes
|no
|Premium Lower Accent Two-Tone Paint
|yes
|no
|no
|Tough Bed Spray-in Bedliner (Late Availability)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LT275/65R20E All-Terrain OWL Tires and 20" Premium Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornaments
|yes
|yes
|yes
|White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
|yes
|no
|no
|LT275/70R18E All-Terrain OWL Tires and 18" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornaments
|yes
|yes
|no
|Bug Shield
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Roof Clearance Lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Splash Guards/Mud Flaps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Tailgate Step
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Stowable Bed Extender
|yes
|yes
|yes
|5" Chrome Tubular Cab Steps
|yes
|yes
|no
|Power Moonroof
|yes
|no
|yes
|LT275/65R20E All-Terrain BSW Tires and 20" Premium Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornaments
|yes
|no
|no
|Tool Link by DEWALT
|no
|yes
|yes
|LT275/70R18E All-Season BSW Tires and 18" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornaments
|no
|yes
|no
|Pickup Box Delete
|no
|yes
|no
|LT265/70R17E All-Terrain BSW Tires
|no
|yes
|no
|Crew Chief by Microlise
|no
|yes
|yes
|LT265/70R17E All-Terrain OWL Tires
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Telescope Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Power Glass
|no
|yes
|no
|Manual Sliding Rear Window
|no
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,135
|Front track
|68.3 in.
|68.3 in.
|68.3 in.
|Curb weight
|6727 lbs.
|6727 lbs.
|6727 lbs.
|Gross weight
|10000 lbs.
|10000 lbs.
|10000 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|23.6 degrees
|23.6 degrees
|23.6 degrees
|Maximum payload
|3000 lbs.
|3000 lbs.
|3000 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|17.4 degrees
|17.4 degrees
|17.4 degrees
|Length
|262.4 in.
|262.4 in.
|262.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|12500 lbs.
|12500 lbs.
|12500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.8 in.
|7.8 in.
|7.8 in.
|Height
|79.9 in.
|79.9 in.
|79.9 in.
|Wheel base
|172.4 in.
|172.4 in.
|172.4 in.
|Width
|79.9 in.
|79.9 in.
|79.9 in.
|Rear track
|67.2 in.
|67.2 in.
|67.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,135
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,135
|partial wheel covers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|LT275/70R E tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LT245/75R E tires
|no
|yes
|no
|17 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|All terrain tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,135
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,135
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
