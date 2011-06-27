  1. Home
Used 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Features & Specs

More about the 2010 F-250 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,135
See F-250 Super Duty Inventory
Starting MSRP
$37,165
See F-250 Super Duty Inventory
Starting MSRP
$42,855
See F-250 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic6-speed manual5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating565
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,135
Starting MSRP
$37,165
Starting MSRP
$42,855
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyesyesyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
Transmission5-speed automatic6-speed manual5-speed automatic
part time 4WDyesyesyes
Rear limited slip differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,135
Starting MSRP
$37,165
Starting MSRP
$42,855
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.38.0 gal.38.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,135
Starting MSRP
$37,165
Starting MSRP
$42,855
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l5.4 l5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm300 hp @ 5000 rpm300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle56.5 ft.56.5 ft.56.5 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,135
Starting MSRP
$37,165
Starting MSRP
$42,855
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnoyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesnoyes
auto delay off headlampsyesnoyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
Front center 3-point beltnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,135
Starting MSRP
$37,165
Starting MSRP
$42,855
4x4 Off-Road Packageyesyesno
Snow Plow Packageyesyesyes
Lariat Ultimate Packageyesnono
Harley-Davidson Packageyesnono
Chrome Packageyesyesno
King Ranch Package w/Chrome Packageyesnono
Lariat Plus Packageyesnono
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyesyesno
King Ranch Packageyesnono
Camper Packageyesyesyes
XLT Convenience Packagenoyesno
Radio Prep Packagenoyesyes
Cabela's Luxury Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,135
Starting MSRP
$37,165
Starting MSRP
$42,855
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesnono
satellite radio satellite radioyesnoyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesnoyes
USB connectionyesnono
mast antennayesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,135
Starting MSRP
$37,165
Starting MSRP
$42,855
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
overhead console with storageyesnoyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnoyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnono
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesnono
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnono
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesnono
Air conditioningnoyesyes
Passenger vanity mirrornoyesno
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
Dual vanity mirrorsnonoyes
simulated alloy trim on dashnonoyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,135
Starting MSRP
$37,165
Starting MSRP
$42,855
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
digital keypad power door locksyesnoyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksnoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,135
Starting MSRP
$37,165
Starting MSRP
$42,855
Leather 40/20/40 Split Bench Seatyesyesno
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyesnoyes
Navigation Radio w/In-Dash Screen, DVD ROM and Audiophile AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD/MP3 Changeryesnoyes
Premium Electronic AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD/MP3 Changer/Clockyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesno
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryesyesyes
Audiophile AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD/MP3 Changer and Clockyesnoyes
Upfitter Switchesyesyesyes
Satellite Radionoyesno
Driver's Groupnoyesyes
Cloth Luxury Bucket Seats w/Consolenoyesno
In-Dash Computer by Marellinoyesyes
SYNCnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,135
Starting MSRP
$37,165
Starting MSRP
$42,855
compassyesnono
external temperature displayyesnono
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,135
Starting MSRP
$37,165
Starting MSRP
$42,855
bucket front seatsyesnoyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesnoyes
premium leatheryesnono
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front head room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
height adjustable driver seatyesnoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
6 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
6 -way power passenger seatyesnoyes
Front hip room67.6 in.67.6 in.67.6 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
40-20-40 split bench front seatsnoyesno
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesno
clothnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,135
Starting MSRP
$37,165
Starting MSRP
$42,855
Rear head room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.8 in.41.8 in.41.8 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,135
Starting MSRP
$37,165
Starting MSRP
$42,855
Bed Matyesyesno
Bodyside Moldingsyesyesyes
Cable Lock by Master Lockyesyesyes
Lower Accent Two-Tone Paintyesnono
LT275/70R18E All-Terrain BSW Tires and 18" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyesyesno
Premium Lower Accent Two-Tone Paintyesnono
Tough Bed Spray-in Bedliner (Late Availability)yesyesyes
LT275/65R20E All-Terrain OWL Tires and 20" Premium Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyesyesyes
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coatyesnono
LT275/70R18E All-Terrain OWL Tires and 18" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyesyesno
Bug Shieldyesyesyes
Roof Clearance Lightsyesyesyes
Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyesyesyes
Tailgate Stepyesyesyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyesyesyes
5" Chrome Tubular Cab Stepsyesyesno
Power Moonroofyesnoyes
LT275/65R20E All-Terrain BSW Tires and 20" Premium Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyesnono
Tool Link by DEWALTnoyesyes
LT275/70R18E All-Season BSW Tires and 18" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsnoyesno
Pickup Box Deletenoyesno
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain BSW Tiresnoyesno
Crew Chief by Microlisenoyesyes
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain OWL Tiresnoyesno
Power Telescope Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Power Glassnoyesno
Manual Sliding Rear Windownoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,135
Starting MSRP
$37,165
Starting MSRP
$42,855
Front track68.3 in.68.3 in.68.3 in.
Curb weight6727 lbs.6727 lbs.6727 lbs.
Gross weight10000 lbs.10000 lbs.10000 lbs.
Angle of approach23.6 degrees23.6 degrees23.6 degrees
Maximum payload3000 lbs.3000 lbs.3000 lbs.
Angle of departure17.4 degrees17.4 degrees17.4 degrees
Length262.4 in.262.4 in.262.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.12500 lbs.12500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.7.8 in.7.8 in.
Height79.9 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Wheel base172.4 in.172.4 in.172.4 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Rear track67.2 in.67.2 in.67.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,135
Starting MSRP
$37,165
Starting MSRP
$42,855
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Tuxedo Black Flames
  • Black Clearcoat/Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Clearcoat/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Chaparral, premium leather
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, vinyl
  • Camel, cloth
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Medium Stone, cloth
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, vinyl
  • Camel, cloth
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Medium Stone, cloth
  • Medium Stone, premium leather
  • Medium Stone, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,135
Starting MSRP
$37,165
Starting MSRP
$42,855
partial wheel coversyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesno
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
18 in. wheelsyesnoyes
LT275/70R E tiresyesnoyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
LT245/75R E tiresnoyesno
17 in. wheelsnoyesno
All terrain tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,135
Starting MSRP
$37,165
Starting MSRP
$42,855
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle front suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,135
Starting MSRP
$37,165
Starting MSRP
$42,855
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-250 Super Duty InventorySee F-250 Super Duty InventorySee F-250 Super Duty Inventory

Research Similar Vehicles