Used 1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Amazing truck but has it's flaws.
Pros: Super reliable: 220k on mine and all it's needed is 2 alternators and a set a glow plugs. Super powerful: Hits 90mph easily but has a Governor at 92. Neutral: Gas mileage: Horrible when going slow or stop and go. Got 5mpg in some areas before. BUT, I get 18-20 on the Hwy and Freeways and ~15 when pulling a large trailer which is amazing considering how big and powerful the vehicle is. Cons: Lots of little stuff. Bad stereo, AC works but needs Freon and doesn't have recirculating air, power locks broke, electric seat adjuster barely works, tires are too small for the engine so flats and tire ware can be an issue, bad traction when not in 4x4 but it's only an issue during snow or when off roading. Summary: Everything that matters works amazingly and is super reliable but it does have many small problems.
grat truck. love it!!!
my truck has 129,000 and no problems till now blew a spark plug out of the head . not to exspensive $213.00 for a spark plug and a coil and a sleeve simular to a helix coil, but no drilling involed just insert and spread took less than 2 hours truck is a beast. ford screwed us on the gas but 18 on the freeway is'nt bad the harley makes up for the winter gas i spend !!! Parking sucks in a crowded place !
The Mighty V10
We bought the truck with 150,000 miles on it. We have since then put another 10,000 miles on it and it still runs like a champ. 4x4 works amazing! We love it! The only thing is that you need to change your spark plugs at about every 50k to ensure that they won't blow out of the head. That's expensive. Computer console has a short and does not work. All in all love the truck and will not trade for a long long time.
Great Truck
Bought my F250 new have 150K on it and not a problem one with the 7.3L diesel. Pull a 34' 5th wheel with it and it does not skip a beat.. Fuel economy is good for a truck of this size..16-17 city --21-23 hyway.. pulling I get between 12 and 14 MPG. Better than my gas truck use to get.
For a BIG truck... can't beat it!
It pulls, climbs and gets you there safely. Other trucks try, this one does. The diesel engine is just being broke in at 100,000 miles. Very low maintanance if you service it regularly.
