Used 2004 Ford F-150 Consumer Reviews

Strong running truck fordfan95 , 10/20/2014 41 of 44 people found this review helpful truck is now over 11 years old, and is still running strong with 84,000 miles on it. truck tends to be problematic in the large 5.4 version with cam phasers and broken spark plugs, however the 4.6 does not suffer from these problems. this past winter we have had more snow and more colder days than in decades, and having it sit in below zero weather for 3 days straight, it cranks first start without missing a beat. parts are EXTREMELY cheap being as the 4.6 is the most common fleet vehicle engine, so parts are easily accessible and readily available. the body and frame are extremely durable and after 11 years in the heart of the salt belt, its completely rust free.

Drive it like you stole it natureschild88 , 07/02/2013 20 of 21 people found this review helpful Simply put: best vehicle I have ever owned. I bought my '04 FX4 with 50k miles. After owning for 5 years, I sold it with 174k miles on it. Every mile was hard driven. I have a heavy foot, like to floor it, frequently jump curbs with it, drive it like I stole it. Towed a 19' boat from San Diego to Lake Havasu and back on multiple occasions. Previous owner replaced the transmission: he was towing a 26' cabin cruiser with it - something you need an f250 for. Only thing I did was replace alternator and serp belt. Oil changes every 5-7k miles with MobilOne 5-20 full synthetic. I sold the truck to buy a newer model. At 174k miles, excellent resale value. Felt like crying the next day. Best truck.

mixed feelings telcom48 , 01/30/2013 39 of 44 people found this review helpful I bought my 2004 F-150 supercab 4x4 lariat on black fiday 2005 with 45,000 miles already on it. This is basically my first truck. This is heavily optioned with everything you could get or want. With the automatic on the floor, I thought the interior was just the coolest. Needless to say, the looks and styling got me. I currently have just under 185,000 miles on the truck. I fully expect to get 300,000 miles or more before i get a new truck. Here is where the mixed feelings come in. I have spent an average of $1500 a year maintaining this truck! My recommendation is this... Do NOT buy the first model year of ANY vehicle when there has been a COMPLETE redesign. Wait until the bugs are out.

Love this truck but you will have issues along the way. bigbertha , 03/01/2012 31 of 35 people found this review helpful This is a wonderful truck to own. It looks good drives good and is dependable. However, expect one if not all of the window regulators to go out. Ford used cheap plastic parts so the gear will go bad eventually. Second, the spark plugs for 04-08 models were designed poorly and get seized into the heads. Expect a bill of anywhere from 800-2000 to replace them as Ford charges by hour to remove them because they break off. Last, the timing gears are plastic and break and result in thousands of dollars in repairs. VCT Solenoid & cam phasers also go bad. Google all the known issues with this truck first. These are the major ones to expect. If you're able to work through them it's a good truck.