Used 2003 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Consumer Reviews
Im a believer now. Built Ford Tuff
I was going to trade it in the other day for an 11 but decided to keep it AGAIN. Do all the usual and required maintenance and the 5.4 Triton just keeps on going. No oil leaks and the air is blowing cold. I added the Lucas extended mileage treatment and the cold start knock went away. I'm putting another 900 bucks in it today. Tie rods and rear pinion gasket and a new serpentine belt. I expect another 35 k out of this truck easily. just under 209k now. Paid $7500 for it over 2 years ago and did some break work , front end ball joints and 2 tires. VALUE
power to tow
We purchased the F150 5.4l v-8 for its powerful towing capability. We tow a travel trailer that weighs in @ 7200lbs. dry/wt. We have the 2wd SuperCrew with auto transmission. We live in northern California and the F-150 Triton 5.4l v8 has no problem at all pulling over Donner Summit or over the Siskiyou Mountains into Oregon. The ride is very comfortable, for I am 6'4" and I not small in stature, and the handling is smooth. Very road worthy when pulling the trailer. I am very satisfied with the overall performance and comfort of the F150 SuperCrew. The mileage when pulling trailer in cruise control @ 55- 60mph range in overdrive is around 11- 12mpg. Not pulling trailer about 17mpg, not bad for a truck.
Great trucks
I dont know why I can't choose the 5.4L engine as an option but it's what mine came with. I've owned a lot of these trucks and you just cannot break them. I bought this one with 85k miles on it. The only thing ever replaced were coil packs and an alternator. Aside from that the truck runs flawlessly. I would recommend these to anyone.
What a Wonderful Truck
I love this truck! It is by far the best truck I have ever owned. I have driven and hauled trailers across the country from Miss. to Montana and back to Mich. and this truck has no problem at all. I have the 4.6 engine and I have 70,000 miles on it and it runs just as good as the day I bought it. I change the oil every 3-4k and I still get 20mpg on the highway. I couldn't ask for a better truck. I will drive this truck until the doors fall off or a million miles, whichever comes first...My son wants the truck but only after I'm dead and gone. I only drive Ford trucks. No other truck compares in my book. I have had four other Ford trucks in my days but this is the best. Period.
SUPERcrew
I have found that the Ford SuperCrew trucks are almost the perfect vehicle for people with a family. You can combine the comfort of a car with the usefulness of a pickup. I love my truck. I have had NO repairs other than basic maintenance (knock on wood).
