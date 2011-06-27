Used 2001 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

First Pick-up, can't go wrong adamriddle79 , 01/18/2014 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I have a 2001 F-150 4.2L 6-cyl. My dad bought it in 2002 with about 15,000 miles on it. He ran it for 12 years loaded with all of his work equipment, which was a pretty heavy load. When I got it about 2 months ago it had 285,000 miles on it. As of now it has almost 289,000 miles on it and I'm confident I can get it to 350,000 miles easy. Original engine and tranny. The only things that have been replaced is the rotors, oil pump, drive shaft, and basic maintenance. Last month I ran it into a guide rail and other than a broken headlight and a bent bumper it was fine. I rely on this truck to get me to work and college on a daily basis. Very sturdy and reliable. Report Abuse

F150 7700 package Bacchas , 07/28/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is the first new vehicle I have ever purchased. After selecting a white,F150XL 2dr LB model, I added on the 7700 payload package which increased my towing GVW to over 10000lbs. It included a 3.73 gear diff. I tow 2 horses regularly with no problems. I've even towed a 15,000lb Skid Loader (Although that was a workout). I've never had a single problem with this truck. The truck is plain durable. I figure about 12-15 MPG when towing a 5000lb horse trailer. I'd still purchase this truck all over again unless I could afford to go diesel.

Built Ford tough is not just a slogan monday75 , 06/03/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is by far the best vehicle I have ever owned. I have over 220,000 miles on it and it just keeps on going strong. Minimal maintenance costs. Well built truck. Replaced the clutch and slave cylinder, brake pads and tires. Thats it. Awesome truck.

My Tonka Truck bgardn3 , 07/20/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love this truck. Ordered it new with everything I wanted. After 10 years I still get compliments when I gas up or park somewhere. Only repair was an intake manifold gasket twice. Should have been once but the dealer did not replace the bolts at the time and since then it is a recommended part of this repair. I did do the brakes once but this is required on all vehicles. I will keep it for a good long time. It is fun to drive in snow as it sits so high. Wife complains "it's hard to get up into" and that adds to the appeal. They are really bullet proof.