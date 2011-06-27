  1. Home
Used 1996 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 F-150
5(61%)4(30%)3(9%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Been a great truck so far

mizzou, 03/23/2010
mizzou, 03/23/2010

I bought this truck with 106; 000 miles on it. It has 147,000 now, it's never left me stranded and has always run well. The only parts I replaced was a belt tensioner, radius arm bushings {only one was bad, but replaced both anyway} and ball joints just recently. I love the way it handles looks and drives. The fuel mpg could be better but I figure I make up for that with the reliability of the truck.

Report Abuse

My 9 year review

Mike, 08/09/2005
Mike, 08/09/2005

I ordered this truck in March of 96. I've been the only owner since. It has been a great truck for me for the past nine years. I've only put 2 sets of tires,1 set of brakes, 1 battery and 1 exhaust system on her. I'm getting ready to turn 100K miles soon. I highly recommend this year Ford truck to anyone.

Report Abuse

Great truck!

wcga12, 01/05/2004
wcga12, 01/05/2004

I have owned this truck since new and it is my first ford truck. I owned a GMC before this one. I use it like a truck is supposed to be used and have no complaints. It pulls with the 5.0L and auto just fine. It is the best looking truck made PERIOD. Chevy & Dodge don't come close to the styling.

Report Abuse

Ol' Grey

Little John, 03/07/2010
Little John, 03/07/2010

Best truck I have ever owned! Ol' Grey has 250,876 on the OD now and I expect another 200,000 easy. The only thing I have replaced is a radiator, shocks and tires several times and tune ups. He has a Straight 6, 4.9 L and man. tranny. If you have a chance to pick one of these up get it, that 6 will out preform a v-8 any day of the week and still deliver 15mpg city and 18 mpg hwy every time!

Report Abuse

solid and steady

raindogsteve, 05/05/2010
raindogsteve, 05/05/2010

Got this truck with numerous minor problems but with an excellent engine compartment. Started first time at dealership. Fixed power windows, AC, and gave it a tune up (first one in 14 years!). The 302 V8 is bulletproof and truck sounds like a beast! A great, time tested truck!

Report Abuse
