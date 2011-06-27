Used 1996 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Been a great truck so far mizzou , 03/23/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this truck with 106; 000 miles on it. It has 147,000 now, it's never left me stranded and has always run well. The only parts I replaced was a belt tensioner, radius arm bushings {only one was bad, but replaced both anyway} and ball joints just recently. I love the way it handles looks and drives. The fuel mpg could be better but I figure I make up for that with the reliability of the truck. Report Abuse

My 9 year review Mike , 08/09/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I ordered this truck in March of 96. I've been the only owner since. It has been a great truck for me for the past nine years. I've only put 2 sets of tires,1 set of brakes, 1 battery and 1 exhaust system on her. I'm getting ready to turn 100K miles soon. I highly recommend this year Ford truck to anyone.

Great truck! wcga12 , 01/05/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have owned this truck since new and it is my first ford truck. I owned a GMC before this one. I use it like a truck is supposed to be used and have no complaints. It pulls with the 5.0L and auto just fine. It is the best looking truck made PERIOD. Chevy & Dodge don't come close to the styling.

Ol' Grey Little John , 03/07/2010 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Best truck I have ever owned! Ol' Grey has 250,876 on the OD now and I expect another 200,000 easy. The only thing I have replaced is a radiator, shocks and tires several times and tune ups. He has a Straight 6, 4.9 L and man. tranny. If you have a chance to pick one of these up get it, that 6 will out preform a v-8 any day of the week and still deliver 15mpg city and 18 mpg hwy every time!