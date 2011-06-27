Used 1996 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Been a great truck so far
I bought this truck with 106; 000 miles on it. It has 147,000 now, it's never left me stranded and has always run well. The only parts I replaced was a belt tensioner, radius arm bushings {only one was bad, but replaced both anyway} and ball joints just recently. I love the way it handles looks and drives. The fuel mpg could be better but I figure I make up for that with the reliability of the truck.
My 9 year review
I ordered this truck in March of 96. I've been the only owner since. It has been a great truck for me for the past nine years. I've only put 2 sets of tires,1 set of brakes, 1 battery and 1 exhaust system on her. I'm getting ready to turn 100K miles soon. I highly recommend this year Ford truck to anyone.
Great truck!
I have owned this truck since new and it is my first ford truck. I owned a GMC before this one. I use it like a truck is supposed to be used and have no complaints. It pulls with the 5.0L and auto just fine. It is the best looking truck made PERIOD. Chevy & Dodge don't come close to the styling.
Ol' Grey
Best truck I have ever owned! Ol' Grey has 250,876 on the OD now and I expect another 200,000 easy. The only thing I have replaced is a radiator, shocks and tires several times and tune ups. He has a Straight 6, 4.9 L and man. tranny. If you have a chance to pick one of these up get it, that 6 will out preform a v-8 any day of the week and still deliver 15mpg city and 18 mpg hwy every time!
solid and steady
Got this truck with numerous minor problems but with an excellent engine compartment. Started first time at dealership. Fixed power windows, AC, and gave it a tune up (first one in 14 years!). The 302 V8 is bulletproof and truck sounds like a beast! A great, time tested truck!
