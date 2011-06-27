  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford F-150 Features & Specs

Overview
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg14/18 mpg14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)520.8/632.4 mi.520.8/669.6 mi.485.8/589.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.2 gal.37.2 gal.34.7 gal.
Combined MPG151515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.9 l4.9 l4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm145 hp @ 3400 rpm145 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.39.9 in.40.3 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Front hip room62.2 in.62.2 in.62.2 in.
Front shoulder room64.8 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno36.9 in.no
Rear leg roomno29.5 in.no
Measurements
Length213.3 in.235.3 in.197.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.7500 lbs.7500 lbs.
Curb weight3982 lbs.4316 lbs.3886 lbs.
Gross weight6250 lbs.6250 lbs.6100 lbs.
Height71.0 in.74.0 in.71.0 in.
Maximum payload2075.0 lbs.1940.0 lbs.1985.0 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.155.0 in.116.8 in.
Width79.0 in.79.0 in.79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ultra Red
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Opal Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Brit Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Colonial White
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Palomino Metallic
