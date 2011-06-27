Used 1994 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Just keeps going and going..... f1504eva , 12/13/2012 15 of 15 people found this review helpful The more I read the horror stories of new and late model vehicles, the more I love my 1994 F150. At 18 yrs old (with reg maint) it just never lets me down. Its nothing fancy and i do use it for what it was intended for, but with just regular maint, it doesnt cost me a fortune to operate. It is a 5 litre V8 XLT 2wd reg cab with an 8 ft box and is my daily driver and I just love the design of the 1992-96 F150s. l also love the looks of the 04 and later F150s, but after reading consumer reviews here on Edmunds, i think I'll stick to my 'Ol Reliable trusty "94. Just like they say....they dont make 'em like they used to. Old Fords never die, they just keep going and going..... Report Abuse

One tough Ford jtalabama , 12/23/2014 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I just received this truck 2 days before thanksgiving. It was towed to my house by flatbed after sitting 8 years in a field. The truck ran when it was parked in December of 06 after the owner had a stroke and then passed away. After making the determination that the 4.9L (300 cid) engine would turn over, I started to work on cleaning it up, giving a good tune up and replacing the fuel tanks, fuel pumps, and sending units as well as all the hoses, and belt. A new battery, a set of new tires, the truck cranked right up and has been excellent to run. After 500 miles, I drained the oil, and it looked just as clean as it was the day I put it in.

One Tough Truck ladogman , 04/08/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I'm a professional dog trainer, i have an 8 hold dog topper mounted on the truck with dry storage and a 15 gallon water tank. I also tow behing this truck a 4 hole dog trailer which also carries my four wheeler and other gear. The 300 inline v6 is remarkable, alot of trainers are amazed at my trucks capabilities. I would not trade my truck for no other truck out there. I just wish i would have bought one with four wheel drive.

One of the most reliable and enduring vehiclesos Abel Carreon , 08/06/2016 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB 2 of 2 people found this review helpful It is very reliable, you can practically take it anywhere. It is comfortable and very strong. As of 2018, this truck is still running very smoothly. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value