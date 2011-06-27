Used 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Consumer Reviews

2004 sport trac wpearson1 , 10/21/2011 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Purchased my 2004 Sport trac xls new in 2004. After 66,000 plus miles it is still going strong. Replaced tires after 50,000 miles. I have driven through 4 hurricanes to work in 90 plus mile hour winds with no worries about my safety. The truck is paid for and I am sure it will be give me at least another 100,000 miles of transportation. It is a little thirsty at todays gas prices but at least there is no car payment. I have hauled numerous bikes, trees, 25 bags of mulch, lawn mowers, wood, furniture, playsets, without a worry. It is nice to be high up when driving on the highway. I just change the oil and filter per manual and have had no worries.Better than wife's Mercedes in reliability! Report Abuse

Super truck - does everything I need it for Zap0007 , 09/03/2015 XLT 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I have owned my truck since new (2004 ST XLS with a hard Tonto cover and bed extender) I get about 18-24 MPG depending where and how I drive - I would love to had better MPG. In 165,000 miles all I have had to do is regular oil changes, air filter, liquids, tires, brakes, rotors, and replaced front ball joints (normal maintenance stuff) It has been very dependable, the power locks have stopped working but that is acceptable I may have them fixed in the future. I paid less than $18K tax and all out the door new in 2004 and I have gotten my money's worth I plan to keep mine for another 5 years (my 8 year old grandson) wants it - not sure it will last that long, we shall see. :) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The best vehicle that I have owned! Roger Wilson , 08/12/2015 XLT 4WD 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 29 of 31 people found this review helpful I bought this truck in 2008 at 39k miles. It had a knocking in the front end when I turned corners. I was told it was tie rods and charged 1000 bucks to fix. No problems driving until the familiar clunk happened again last year that was worse with cold weather but eased up in warm. I got under the truck and noticed that the sway bar link rubber gasket had been totally eaten up by the mount. 15 bucks for a new one..then did the other side for fun since it was easy and cheap. I bet that was what it was when I payed 1000 bucks 7 years ago. I am now at 112k and replaced all the shocks, brake pads and the two front rotors though the front right was the only one that needed it. I put new tires on it and it now rides like it did when I bought it in 08. the rear differential seal had a gradual leak that I replaced myself as well this past weekend. It is the XLT with all leather seats and rubber floors. it is so easy to clean and no seat stains! The electric rear window is nice and I love the bed extender. The family can ride in it comfortably when I need them to as well. I thought about trading in for a 2010 but there is nothing wrong with the truck after all the maintenance work has been done. I'm going to keep it for a while longer. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Design Flaw? spar07 , 02/11/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful My wife bought her truck about 4 years ago. A little less than 4 months later, the front passenger wheel literally broke off at a speed of approximately 60 mph. The reason for the problem was due to the wheel bearing freezing up. The dealer where she bought the truck was surprised that the vehicle did not roll and do some serious damage to life and property. This winter, just short of 4 years later, the bearing froze up again and was on the brink of breaking once again. The only conclusion is that there has to be some kind of design or material flaw in the materials used for this model. The truck has been inspected in attempt to find the problem. Owners beware!! Report Abuse