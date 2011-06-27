  1. Home
Used 2009 Ford Expedition Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Expedition
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,745
Starting MSRP
$34,845
Starting MSRP
$43,080
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic6-speed automatic6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating558
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Combined MPGno16no
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,745
Starting MSRP
$34,845
Starting MSRP
$43,080
on demand 4WDyesnoyes
automatic locking hubsyesnoyes
Transmission6-speed automatic6-speed automatic6-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyesnoyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesnoyes
mechanical center differentialyesnoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,745
Starting MSRP
$34,845
Starting MSRP
$43,080
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.392.0/560.0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.28.0 gal.28.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no14/20 mpgno
Combined MPGno16no
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,745
Starting MSRP
$34,845
Starting MSRP
$43,080
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm365 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm365 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l5.4 l5.4 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5100 rpm310 hp @ 5100 rpm310 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.40.8 ft.40.8 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,745
Starting MSRP
$34,845
Starting MSRP
$43,080
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,745
Starting MSRP
$34,845
Starting MSRP
$43,080
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
rear volume controlsyesyesyes
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesno
160-watt audio outputyesyesno
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
340 watts stereo outputnonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnonoyes
satellite radio satellite radiononoyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio servicenonoyes
USB connectionnonoyes
7 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,745
Starting MSRP
$34,845
Starting MSRP
$43,080
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
Front and rear air conditioningyesyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
leather, simulated wood and chrome trim on dashnonoyes
turn signal in mirrorsnonoyes
leather, simulated wood and chrome trim on center consolenonoyes
simulated wood and chrome trim on shift knobnonoyes
rear parking sensorsnonoyes
adjustable pedalsnonoyes
leather, simulated wood and chrome trim on doorsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,745
Starting MSRP
$34,845
Starting MSRP
$43,080
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
digital keypad power door locksyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,745
Starting MSRP
$34,845
Starting MSRP
$43,080
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
external temperature displaynonoyes
trip computernonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,745
Starting MSRP
$34,845
Starting MSRP
$43,080
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room63.2 in.63.2 in.63.2 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
captains chairs front seatsyesyesyes
6 -way power driver seatyesyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front hip room60.2 in.60.2 in.60.2 in.
clothyesyesno
height adjustable passenger seatnonoyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnonoyes
10 -way power driver seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
6 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,745
Starting MSRP
$34,845
Starting MSRP
$43,080
Rear head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.59.9 in.59.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room63.7 in.63.7 in.63.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,745
Starting MSRP
$34,845
Starting MSRP
$43,080
Front track67.0 in.67.0 in.67.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.3 cu.ft.108.3 cu.ft.108.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5801 lbs.5569 lbs.5801 lbs.
Gross weight7441 lbs.7239 lbs.7441 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place55.0 cu.ft.55.0 cu.ft.18.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.6 degrees22.8 degrees22.6 degrees
Maximum payload1640 lbs.1670 lbs.1640 lbs.
Angle of departure21.5 degrees21.4 degrees21.5 degrees
Length206.5 in.206.5 in.206.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity9000 lbs.9200 lbs.9000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.8.7 in.8.7 in.
Height77.2 in.77.2 in.77.2 in.
Wheel base119.0 in.119.0 in.119.0 in.
Width78.8 in.78.8 in.78.8 in.
Rear track67.2 in.67.2 in.67.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,745
Starting MSRP
$34,845
Starting MSRP
$43,080
Exterior Colors
  • Black Pearl Slate Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Vapor Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Pearl Slate Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Vapor Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Pearl Slate Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel, leather
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Stone, cloth
  • Camel, cloth
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Stone, leather
  • Camel, leather
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Stone, cloth
  • Camel, cloth
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Stone, leather
  • Camel w/Grey Stone Accent, leather
  • Camel, leather
  • Charcoal Black w/Camel Accent, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,745
Starting MSRP
$34,845
Starting MSRP
$43,080
P265/70R17 tiresyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
All terrain tiresyesnoyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
All season tiresnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,745
Starting MSRP
$34,845
Starting MSRP
$43,080
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,745
Starting MSRP
$34,845
Starting MSRP
$43,080
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
