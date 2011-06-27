  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Excursion
  4. Used 2000 Ford Excursion
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Ford Excursion Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Excursion
Overview
See Excursion Inventory
See Excursion Inventory
See Excursion Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V10V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity44.0 gal.44.0 gal.44.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm425 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l6.8 l5.4 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4500 rpm310 hp @ 4250 rpm255 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle46.8 ft.50.4 ft.46.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V10V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
Front shoulder room68.3 in.68.3 in.68.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.0 in.67.0 in.67.0 in.
Measurements
Length226.7 in.226.7 in.226.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity6200 lbs.9600 lbs.6200 lbs.
Curb weight6650 lbs.7190 lbs.6650 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.8900 lbs.8600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place48.0 cu.ft.48.0 cu.ft.48.0 cu.ft.
Height76.7 in.79.7 in.76.7 in.
Maximum payload1950.0 lbs.1710.0 lbs.1950.0 lbs.
Wheel base137.0 in.137.0 in.137.0 in.
Width80.0 in.80.0 in.80.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Steel Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Medium Steel Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Dark Denim Blue
  • Dark Denim Blue
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
See Excursion InventorySee Excursion InventorySee Excursion Inventory

Related Used 2000 Ford Excursion info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles