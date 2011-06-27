Used 2000 Ford Excursion Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V10
|V8
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|44.0 gal.
|44.0 gal.
|44.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|425 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.4 l
|6.8 l
|5.4 l
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 4500 rpm
|310 hp @ 4250 rpm
|255 hp @ 4500 rpm
|Turning circle
|46.8 ft.
|50.4 ft.
|46.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V10
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|42.3 in.
|42.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|68.3 in.
|68.3 in.
|68.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|41.1 in.
|41.1 in.
|41.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.5 in.
|40.5 in.
|40.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|67.0 in.
|67.0 in.
|67.0 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|226.7 in.
|226.7 in.
|226.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6200 lbs.
|9600 lbs.
|6200 lbs.
|Curb weight
|6650 lbs.
|7190 lbs.
|6650 lbs.
|Gross weight
|8600 lbs.
|8900 lbs.
|8600 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|48.0 cu.ft.
|48.0 cu.ft.
|48.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|76.7 in.
|79.7 in.
|76.7 in.
|Maximum payload
|1950.0 lbs.
|1710.0 lbs.
|1950.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|137.0 in.
|137.0 in.
|137.0 in.
|Width
|80.0 in.
|80.0 in.
|80.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
