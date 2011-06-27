Used 1996 Ford Escort Sedan Consumer Reviews
Fun To Drive!!!
Bought my Escort 6 months ago, And have enjoyed it a lot. It acelerates nicely and handles well, even at 85mph, A very good car for the money.
Beware the 1.9 Engine!!!!
The 1.9 engine is the WORST piece of junk EVER! I bought the car with 30,000 miles on it...at 70,000 miles the heads had to be rebuilt; at 80,000 the entire engine blew. This was the most unbelievably unreliable car ever owned. According to websites, MANY people have reported this problem with the heads as early as 50,000 -- yet Ford refused to do anything about it. Common symptoms -- shaking, rough idling, dying suddenly ... dump this lemon as quickly as possible and do what I'm doing -- buying a HONDA
Don't Want to Give It Up!!
I don't even want to sell this old car!! I've had it for 2 years, it had high mileage on it when I bought it, plus I put 1000 miles on it in one trip from NY to Ohio, and back. It never gave me any problems, always started right up, the AC and heat are phenomenal, and the gas mileage is great. I drove this car through two bad winters and it still never failed. I just graduated college and my father urged me to purchase a brand new car, but I'm afraid it won't be as reliable as this one!
Great Car For the Money
Bought this car in Aug. of '05. So far it has been a good investment since it has taken me back and forth from work and school with little complaint. It is definitely a good car to have with the uncertain gas prices although the engine could use more power. The only major problem I had with this car is the heater core and the AC still doesn't work but I consider this pretty good for an almost 10 year old car. Overall I'm satisfied with my Escort and would definitely buy one again.
