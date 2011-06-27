Used 1996 Ford Escort Sedan Consumer Reviews

Fun To Drive!!! bordercollie , 08/06/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought my Escort 6 months ago, And have enjoyed it a lot. It acelerates nicely and handles well, even at 85mph, A very good car for the money. Report Abuse

Beware the 1.9 Engine!!!! ofcgddss , 04/23/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful The 1.9 engine is the WORST piece of junk EVER! I bought the car with 30,000 miles on it...at 70,000 miles the heads had to be rebuilt; at 80,000 the entire engine blew. This was the most unbelievably unreliable car ever owned. According to websites, MANY people have reported this problem with the heads as early as 50,000 -- yet Ford refused to do anything about it. Common symptoms -- shaking, rough idling, dying suddenly ... dump this lemon as quickly as possible and do what I'm doing -- buying a HONDA

Don't Want to Give It Up!! The Rave , 12/29/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I don't even want to sell this old car!! I've had it for 2 years, it had high mileage on it when I bought it, plus I put 1000 miles on it in one trip from NY to Ohio, and back. It never gave me any problems, always started right up, the AC and heat are phenomenal, and the gas mileage is great. I drove this car through two bad winters and it still never failed. I just graduated college and my father urged me to purchase a brand new car, but I'm afraid it won't be as reliable as this one!