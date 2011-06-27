Used 2014 Ford Escape Consumer Reviews

Trouble-Free in over 65K miles. Lawrence R Henty , 03/30/2016 SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 112 of 114 people found this review helpful OK, so I had to replace the left front parking light bulb two weeks after we took delivery. Otherwise, the only times this car has been in the shop in its first 39K miles are the regular maintenance procedures (oil & filter changes, tire rotations, etc) done at the dealer's shop every 5K miles. Three weeks after delivery we had a 6- to 8-inch snowfall, with moderately heavy (wet) snow. I spent a couple hours driving on unsanded hills, through plowed snowbanks at driveways, around unplowed parking lots behind the business section, purposely putting this SUV into situations where getting stuck would be no surprise. The "Intelligent 4WD" performed perfectly, keeping me on the move with no loss of traction. My wife and I both drive this vehicle, and we both find the seating comfortable and the ride acceptably smooth. What it lacks in smoothness it more than makes up in handling and stability, excellent cornering, and quick responsiveness on the steering wheel and the accelerator. All-round fuel economy is 24.3 mpg; on a 2000-mile vacation trip just completed it was 27.8, with the air-conditioning operating the whole way. As a rule, we do not burn rubber on starts, but I have found no lack of power when I needed quick acceleration to merge with fast-moving traffic. The 6-speed transmission shifts smoothly, and the ecoboost turbo kicks in without the hesitation reported by some users. I often use the "S" position on the transmission selector lever to control downshifting on hills and on stop-sign approaches, to save the brakes, careful to not over-rev the engine. Both of us like the placement of the shift lever at the angled intersection of the center console and the instrument panel. At our last dealer maintenance service, the techs measured the tread in the tires, and told me all four tires show even wear, and have sufficient remaining tread to be street-legal for at least another 15K miles. There have been no interior rattles or squeaks in this car, or defects in form-fit-function. Road noise is sometimes an issue, but that depends on the type of road surface. I expected cross-wind gusts to compromise stability on the road, because of the higher profile vs. our previous sedans, but this has not proven to be an issue. One day shortly after we bought our Escape, a friend asked what I liked most about it. My instantaneous reply was " It's easy to get into and out of". (This is a big plus for folks in their 70's.) We have found the rear seat to be less comfortable than the front bucket seats, but acceptable at least for short trips. On most mornings I get heat from the dashboard ducts about half-way into the 2-mile trip to my coffee shop. On very cold (single-digit) mornings it takes most of that four-minute trip to get noticeable heat -- very acceptable. The rear cargo space is adequate for shopping trips for this two-person household. With the rear seats folded down on our recent vacation trip, the full cargo deck was more than sufficient to carry 3 large luggage bags, three smaller travel bags, a box for snacks and water bottles, and 8 large cartons of dishes which we delivered to a china & glassware replacement service, plus hanging clothes and sundry other items. My only complaint about our 2014 Escape is the "infotainment" panel located in the center of the dashboard, because its operating logic is so convoluted that it defies this simple but rational ex-computer programmer's ability to understand it. In 1979 I bought a new Sedan de Ville and kept it for 10 years. In the past, I've always considered that Caddy to be the best auto I've ever owned. But so far, this versatile 2014 Escape is far more fun to drive, and less trouble to own. Final update: Still trouble-free after 65,000 miles. Traded it so that somebody else could enjoy it. Dealer re-sold it locally. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fantastic vehicle! Heavy D , 01/15/2016 Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 42 of 42 people found this review helpful I love my Titanium 2.0 AWD Escape so much when I took a friend shopping for a car after trying out several other brands she bought a twin to mine. Nothing is easier for those with limited mobility to get in and out of out of the 25+ cars we tested for my grandma to get in and out of who is 90 with limited mobility. Absolute bang up job Ford! 1/18/17 still everything I said it was before... amazing traction and handling even in the snow and ice. Unbeatable vehicle 48,500 miles

Good Performance and Value James , 10/31/2015 Titanium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 62 of 63 people found this review helpful First the good news. It is a nice looking SUV. Especially with the Titanium Package. We got a good deal on the price of the vehicle from the Ford Dealer in addition to 0% interest. The 2.0 Turbo engine is smooth and powerful. This SUV has good acceleration with the optional 2.0 Ecoboost engine. Driving without being real conservative, we average a combined city/highway mileage of 27.3 miles per gallon. The ride is comfortable and the vehicle handles well. Brakes are good. Navigation screen is a good size and gives clear directions. Controls are good quality. The SUV has good room inside and the back seats laying flat is a great feature for more cargo space. They are also easy to operate. Heated front seats are nice and the rear camera/sensors work well. Minor negative observations. I wish there was just a little less road noise at highway speed. Seal at bottom of doors would probably help get rid of some of that. The front seats could use about another 1/2 inch of knee bolster. The Sony Audio System is acceptable but is not as good as the Harmon Kardon one we had in our last car. The Sync System has a hard time understanding voice commands. These are minor negative observations after owning vehicle for 18 months and 15K miles. Ford Escape is a great vehicle and a good value for the money. Update: 26K miles. Still like the vehicle and I think it is a good value for the money. I wish the gas tank was about 2-3 gallons larger. My mileage has dropped to 26.7 average city/highway combined.

2014 Ford Escape first impressions are great johnjrs3 , 04/22/2014 Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 29 of 29 people found this review helpful Just bought 2014 Escape Titanium 2.0 liter AWD First 150 miles: 1. Top notch build quality--interior on par with the low end BMW small SUV, quiet 2. European drive-great agility fun to drive 3. Mileage is fine--I am getting 23.5 mpg in mixed driving on a lot of hills--pretty much as expected-no long highway trip yet 4. MyTouch--with all due respect to consumer reports, it was easy to master in 15 minutes and works really well. Has a lot of features that are very convenient and useful. I just don't get all the negative hype about this. Perhaps it is due to non computer savvy folk? Here is my 60,000 mile update! Yes 60,000 in two years Absolutely no repairs Now getting 26 mpg in mixed country hi way driving No rattles or squeaks My touch has always worked without problems Drives tightly and sporty a pleasure to drive I have liked this car so much that I've ordered a 2017 escape