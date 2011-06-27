Used 2005 Ford Escape Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Paul Danielewicz , 12/17/2019 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2005 Ford Escape Hybrid with all wheel drive in 2010. It has been positive in almost every respect with a few minor negatives. The original owner took good care of it for the first 75K miles. And I have put on an additional 140K miles in almost 10 years as my daily driver and weekend adventurer. Outside of following the normal maintenance schedules recommended by Ford, I have had zero mechanical issues. The only disappointment has been body rust: the spare wheel carrier seized up and was removed and the rear passenger wheel well rusted out, casualties of the snow belt. The engine, electric motor, transmission, and all wheel drive have worked flawlessly. I am always concerned about the 330 volt hybrid battery wearing out after the first 100K, but so far so good. “Dusty” has done everything I asked of it, whether on road or light off roading. I have never gotten stuck or stranded in mud or snow the woods, except one time when I stupidly parked in a dirt turnoff with over a foot deep of powdery snow (easily shoveled out by myself and was on my way). She has been especially good during snowy and cold New England winters. I will never forget foolishly driving through the heart of a major blizzard in February of 2013. While other cars and trucks were getting stranded I made the 35 mile drive home safely. It is fun to drive with spirited acceleration and agile handling. With the AWD and relatively low center of gravity (for a truck), cornering is superb with little body lean. Gas mileage is excellent, getting in the low 30s mpg overall and a little less in the winter, due to the hybrid battery output (like most batteries) being lower in the cold. Turning radius is relatively small and parking is easy with a relatively short length for an SUV. Braking in dry conditions is average, and great in the wet due to the all wheel drive. Visibility and driving position is excellent. The suspension is firm but comfortable. Highway cruising is very good and seating comfortable and supportive enough for 10 hour drives (I haven’t gone longer). Three passengers in the rear seat is a bit of tight squeeze and more suitable for two average sized adults. I wish it was a little longer with a bigger trunk, as I am an outdoor enthusiast often carrying a lot of gear and three passengers. But traveling solo the fold down rear seats provide adequate storage space. With the front seat fully reclined I can fit a 9 foot whitewater kayak inside! Or two smaller kayaks. 8 foot 2x4s fit easily. The roof is long enough and strong enough for a rack to carry four kayaks or two canoes and a kayak. Or large pieces of furniture. It was very handy during my last move carrying a lot of stuff. I am currently looking for a new vehicle because I want to drive a stick shift again (this has been my only automatic in 35 years of owning vehicles), and living in the city a compact car is preferable. But I think I could get at least another 100K out of her. The electric motor really saves the engine from wear and tear caused by idling (engine shuts off), and the stress of stop and go driving (when the electric motor does all the work). It runs in hybrid mode about 90% of the time, and pure electric or gas 5% each. The navigation system works OK but the supplied CD discs are outdated. And the screen is old and fades in and out. But these are minor issues for me. The stereo and 5 disc CD changer work well. If I was in the market for a hybrid or SUV I would not hesitate to get another Escape.