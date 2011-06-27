Used 2003 Ford Econoline Wagon Van Consumer Reviews
Great Van
This van replaced my 1999 150 van with the 4.6. It is night and day. Granted 1/2 ton to 1 ton jump but the difference was huge! I wish they made more of these in diesel. One tough van!
nice van
its a nice van, plain and simple can do lots of work. Useful for small bisniesse
Solid Vehicle
Although this is normally a commercial vehicle, this is one of our family vehicles. We have a large family and this is very reliable, tough and easy to drive for it's size. We use this around town and on long trips and never a problem. Parking in town is difficult but again for its size, it has an amazing turning radius. Very satisfied with this van!
POOR DEALERSHIPS
The last Ford I purshased was 1985. then again in 2002. Each time the dealer net work was terrible! Air noise in 2002 air leak under the dash is noisy and very cold on the drivers right foot.
van for life!
This van wants tobe filled and driven accross the country nd be a part of your family. It will gaim a personality. It will last forever because oof the 4r100 tranny that i actually did try to shoot a bullet through!Dont let it fool you it liokes to huil everything and more!
