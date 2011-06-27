Used 2009 Ford Econoline Cargo Consumer Reviews
Green flex tag
joe, 11/18/2009
20 of 20 people found this review helpful
so my 2005 e-350 5.4 was getting about 18 miles a gal. if i drove nice. so i cant get a answer on the 2009 e- 250 4.6 with the lovely flex \fuel on the back door. ( miles per gal. ) I have my answer now that i completed 1 full tank ...12 miles per gal. So the green sticker must be the cash flying out of my walllet !
