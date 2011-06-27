Used 2005 Ford Econoline Cargo Van Consumer Reviews
E350 HD V-10
Wood Dude, 08/08/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
The E350 V-10 is very well built, takes on big task, trailers my 3800 lb 12' work trailer with no problem at almost 425 ft lbs of torque and over 350 hp it's the next best power plant next to power stroke 6.0 liter. It came with the tow package and 4 speed eod tranny. The soft bin storage system is built fairly well for costs. Sliding door operates very well and the vented side glass windows are nice but I never need to open them. Fuel economy is at 9.75 mpg with 3000lb trailer without 10.50. Empty mileage at 11.25 mpg. Front ball joints replaced at 50k, rear brakes replaced at 45k, uses oil but no smoke? Highly Probable will sell in 2008!
E 150
Sam, 02/27/2005
0 of 2 people found this review helpful
This is my 3rd new E150. Ii think Ford is far supeior than all the others!
