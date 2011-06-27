  1. Home
Used 2000 Ford Econoline Cargo Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Econoline Cargo
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8V6
Combined MPG14no14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpgno12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/560.0 mi.0/0 mi.420.0/560.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Combined MPG14no14
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2700 rpm335 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2700 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.2 l5.4 l4.2 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 4750 rpm235 hp @ 4250 rpm195 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersV6V8V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.65.6 in.65.6 in.
Front shoulder room68.4 in.68.4 in.68.4 in.
Measurements
Length231.9 in.231.9 in.211.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5100 lbs.6300 lbs.5200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.0 in.7.0 in.7.0 in.
Height80.5 in.80.5 in.80.0 in.
Maximum payload3915.0 lbs.3915.0 lbs.1400.0 lbs.
Wheel base138.0 in.138.0 in.138.0 in.
Width79.3 in.79.3 in.79.3 in.
Gross weightno9400 lbs.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Deep Emerald Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Light Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Emerald Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Woodland Green
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Light Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Emerald Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
  • Denim Blue
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Denim Blue
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
  • Denim Blue
