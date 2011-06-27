Used 2000 Ford Econoline Cargo Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V8
|V6
|Combined MPG
|14
|no
|14
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/16 mpg
|no
|12/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|420.0/560.0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|420.0/560.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|35.0 gal.
|35.0 gal.
|35.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|no
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|250 lb-ft @ 2700 rpm
|335 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|250 lb-ft @ 2700 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|4.2 l
|5.4 l
|4.2 l
|Horsepower
|195 hp @ 4750 rpm
|235 hp @ 4250 rpm
|195 hp @ 4750 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|V8
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|42.5 in.
|42.5 in.
|42.5 in.
|Front leg room
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|Front hip room
|65.6 in.
|65.6 in.
|65.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|68.4 in.
|68.4 in.
|68.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|231.9 in.
|231.9 in.
|211.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5100 lbs.
|6300 lbs.
|5200 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.0 in.
|7.0 in.
|7.0 in.
|Height
|80.5 in.
|80.5 in.
|80.0 in.
|Maximum payload
|3915.0 lbs.
|3915.0 lbs.
|1400.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|138.0 in.
|138.0 in.
|138.0 in.
|Width
|79.3 in.
|79.3 in.
|79.3 in.
|Gross weight
|no
|9400 lbs.
|no
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
