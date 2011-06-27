Used 1996 Ford E-350 Van Consumer Reviews
The best big van
We needed a BIG van for our growing brood - 9 children. When you're looking for 15-passenger van, the pickings are pretty slim. You can go with Dodge, Chevy or Ford. In my opinion, it's no contest - Ford simply makes the better van. We've owned this van for 6 years, and have no intentions of selling it any time soon. Keep in mind, almost any repair on a vehicle of this size will be expensive. The seats are big and comfy, even for adults. This van can haul a family of 11, including all their stuff, and a fully loaded trailer and never miss a beat. But don't expect much for gas mileage, at best ours gets 15 mpg on the highway.
Energizer bunny of vans
This van is our family bus, our pick up truck, our camper and more. It will go from hauling 15 people to hauling 8 people and 8 bicycles to a camper for a family of 5 with a queen size matress and 2 large coolers in the back, all with the flip of a few quick release seat locks. 230,000 miles and running strong.Super duty means super duty.
12 passenger club wagon
My dislikes with this vehicle is that Ford didnt think through the fact you would have a vehicle capable of carrying 12 passengers and put in 4 drink holders in it 3 of which are located up front for the 2 front passengers. The other problem I have is the seat belts for the 2 center passenger seat always fall through the slots in the seats and fall to the floor and they are a bear to get back up through the seat. Other than those 2 complaints...I love my van.
Big and Good
Great van for a family and Business.
Another great vehicle
We purchased a 12 passenger (1993) & loved it, selling it at 210K miles when it was still going strong. We replaced it with a 1996 & drove it to 181K miles (and still going) and bought a newer one (2006).
