Used 1991 Ford E-350 Features & Specs

More about the 1991 E-350
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm265 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm265 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.9 l4.9 l4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm145 hp @ 3400 rpm145 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Measurements
Height80.1 in.80.1 in.80.1 in.
Maximum payload4635.0 lbs.4070.0 lbs.no
Wheel base138.0 in.138.0 in.138.0 in.
Length206.8 in.226.8 in.226.8 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Curb weightnono4459 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Pawnee Tan
  • Currant Red
  • Black
  • Desert Tan Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Red
