Estimated values
1999 Ford Windstar 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$859
|$1,524
|$1,859
|Clean
|$785
|$1,392
|$1,704
|Average
|$636
|$1,127
|$1,393
|Rough
|$486
|$862
|$1,082
Estimated values
1999 Ford Windstar SE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,000
|$1,943
|$2,422
|Clean
|$913
|$1,775
|$2,219
|Average
|$739
|$1,437
|$1,814
|Rough
|$566
|$1,100
|$1,409
Estimated values
1999 Ford Windstar SEL 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,105
|$1,787
|$2,129
|Clean
|$1,009
|$1,632
|$1,951
|Average
|$817
|$1,322
|$1,595
|Rough
|$625
|$1,011
|$1,239
Estimated values
1999 Ford Windstar LX 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,008
|$1,745
|$2,115
|Clean
|$921
|$1,593
|$1,939
|Average
|$746
|$1,290
|$1,585
|Rough
|$571
|$988
|$1,231