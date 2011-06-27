  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Crown Victoria
  4. Used 2010 Ford Crown Victoria
  5. Used 2010 Ford Crown Victoria Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Ford Crown Victoria Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Crown Victoria
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Crown Victorias for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,919 - $6,111
Used Crown Victoria for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Almost 3 tons of fun

Brad, 12/03/2015
LX Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This car is large yet nimble and the performance police interceptor is fun to drive. got no problems passing people on the freeway, this is where she likes to stretch those legs. The cost for repairs is pretty cheap for a 2010 which I haven't had to do other then the blower motor easy to work on. To much to list about why I am happy with this car all I have to say is full frame and rear wheel drive, what else could you ask for.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Happy owner.

stanley marshall, 03/10/2016
LX Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

This is a full size car,there fore your friends and family who own small cars will call on you to drive when there is more than two in the group. At the same time calling your deficient sized vehicle a "land yacht", a "tank",a "barge",a"boat" while the four of them sit in comfort saying that they hardly ever have to put gas in their car. I guess not, because they are always in my Crown Vic.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Crown Victorias for sale

Related Used 2010 Ford Crown Victoria Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles