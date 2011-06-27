Used 2003 Ford Crown Victoria Consumer Reviews

Not the car I would have bought Dominick , 01/05/2018 LX 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I inherited this ‘03 Crown Vic with 14k miles in 2008. Ten years later, i’ve Logged over 217k miles on one of the great American road cars. My father-in-law ordered the LX model with a roll bar / upgraded suspension package. I guess he knew I would be driving the Sonoma / Mendocino Coast often, & quickly. Once I got used to throwing the weight, the car proved powerful, predictable & very capable in course of my outside sales job. The trunk carried a great deal & likely over stressed its limits. About 14 months after I carried 28 cases of wine from Watsonville to Berkeley (and many other smaller transfers as well), the rear end failed & a transmission issue was identified. As I paid nothing for the car, I elected to repair the issues & it served well for several years thereafter. At this date the rear end is making noises again & ive opted to sell it or give to charity. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Safe!!! Reliable. PolishPaul , 05/02/2003 8 of 25 people found this review helpful We've been buying CVs for many years and owned at least 4 or 5. We currently own 2. What makes it great is its safety, it is constructed on a metal frame/foundation. My mother was in accident in which she was rearended and smashed from the front. The other cars were wrecked, the CV was fine and no one was seriously hurt. My father will not drive any other car and i definetly agree with him. Best part is people assume youre a police cruiser and tend to get out of your way. I'd reccomend this car for anyone in the market for such a vehicle. The only negative is people who get car sick will get sick quicker due to its smooth ride.

2003 Ford Crown Victoria Interceptor Luigi , 02/10/2010 8 of 37 people found this review helpful Forget it, this car by far is the best car that i have owned. Every aspect of this vehicle adds up to it's greatness. At the beginning i was a bit concerned about mpg, reliability, and comfort. I drove from New York to Vermont, last exit before Canada. I got 28.5 miles a gallon, even with the heat on. Have you seen the size of this car? It could be -30 degrees like it was out there and it started up right away no flaus and the heat of thr summer up to 105 degrees, no problem. This car offers a smooth ride, and fun to drive. I Love This Car.

Fourht One of these in a decade! slcdbc , 09/07/2002 4 of 20 people found this review helpful This is 4th CV I have purchased new in a decade. All of them have been EXTREMELY reliable and trouble free. Gas mileage is very good - comparable to smaller cars with six cylinder power. ONLY complaint ... needs to have a bit more power - ALL CVs need the extra power from dual exhaust. Best value in a car today, considering cost, maintenance, upkeep.