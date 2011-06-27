Used 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid Wagon Consumer Reviews

My C Max Titanium is a great car! Judy , 02/05/2018 Titanium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful This is my second c Max...I had a 2013 that I loved but it was totaled by a pickup cutting through 2 lines of traffic to make a u turn on Jan. 2, 2018. Without hesitation, I bought another c Max...my 2013 was totaled but I was not hurt...great safety records and airbags...lots of them protected me! This is a great car...great seating position...high enough to be comfortable getting in and out...great acceleration ...good storage area, mileage, comfy ride both as driver and passengers! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Amazing car with excellent mileage Bob D , 04/03/2018 Titanium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful I have had my 2018 for about 5 months; my wife has a 2013 SE C-max. Car is very comfortable, extremely quiet, accelerates and handles well (even in high wind). In Phoenix, averaged about 42 mpg in mixed freeway/local driving. Drove long term today for first time. Got 36 mpg driving up through the mountains in AZ, which I thought was good as never got more than 35 in the 2013 (and usually 30-31), but was blown away when I averaged 48 across NM. Only real complaint is that 8” screen with navigation and other features can only be controlled by touch, not by steering wheel controls. Does not have some advanced safety features like automatic braking. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Prius Killer Craig , 07/20/2018 Titanium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful This is a Prius killer. I had a 2013 and recently traded it in for a 2018 when I found it was being discontinued. 50 more HP than a Prius. Quick, very quiet and smooth. Handles like a sports car. Great steering and road feel. No transition noticed from electric to gas or back again. 2018 has a much better navigation system than my 2013. My trip computer usually says 43-44 in mixed driving. Around town I can get 48-52. Got 60 mpg on one 12 minute trip around town. At 75mpg you can expect 38-39 mpg. Even over 80 it is hard to tell how fast you are going. The car is so quiet, smooth and refined. A Prius feels crude in comparison. 2018 battery warrantee is for 7 years or 80k miles. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

New 2018 CMax Gerard Russo , 01/21/2018 SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 27 of 28 people found this review helpful I have now had my 2018 Ford C-Max for one year. I have approximately 10000 miles on it. I have experienced no mechanical problems at all. It drives and handles just as well as our Mercedes for half the price. Around town I average 55 plus mpg. On the highway, approximately 48 mpg. There is plenty of storage when you fold down the rear seats. I have had my oil changed twice since I live in south central Florida due to the high temperatures. I also purchased on line from Ford the ESP extended warranty which was very inexpensive and includes 3 free oil changes. I am very satisfied with my purchase. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse