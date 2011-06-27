Used 2017 Ford C-Max Hybrid Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,120
Starting MSRP
$27,120
Engine TypeHybridHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG4040
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,120
Starting MSRP
$27,120
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,120
Starting MSRP
$27,120
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)42/38 mpg42/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)567.0/513.0 mi.567.0/513.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.13.5 gal.
Combined MPG4040
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,120
Starting MSRP
$27,120
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm188 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves1616
Base engine typeHybridHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,120
Starting MSRP
$27,120
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,120
Starting MSRP
$27,120
Equipment Group 202Ayesno
Equipment Group 201Ayesno
Equipment Group 200Ayesno
Exterior Protection Packageyesyes
Cold Weather Packageyesno
Interior Protection Packageyesyes
Equipment Group 300Anoyes
Equipment Group 301Anoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,120
Starting MSRP
$27,120
AM/FM stereoyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
mast antennayesyes
radio data systemyesyes
6 total speakersyesno
Sony premium brand speakersnoyes
video monitornoyes
100 watts stereo outputnoyes
9 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,120
Starting MSRP
$27,120
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyes
electric power steeringyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
keyless ignitionnoyes
rear parking sensorsnoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,120
Starting MSRP
$27,120
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyes
hands-free entrynoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,120
Starting MSRP
$27,120
Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation Systemyesyes
Cargo Management Systemyesyes
Stainless Steel Door-Scuff Platesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,120
Starting MSRP
$27,120
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,120
Starting MSRP
$27,120
Front head room41.0 in.41.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesno
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.
Front leg room40.4 in.40.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesno
Front hip room54.3 in.54.3 in.
clothyesno
height adjustable passenger seatnoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyes
leathernoyes
8 -way power passenger seatnoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,120
Starting MSRP
$27,120
Rear head room39.4 in.39.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.51.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
folding center armrestyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,120
Starting MSRP
$27,120
Keyless Entry Keypadyesno
Panoramic Fixed Glass Roofyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,120
Starting MSRP
$27,120
Maximum cargo capacity52.6 cu.ft.52.6 cu.ft.
Length173.6 in.173.6 in.
Curb weight3640 lbs.3640 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.5 cu.ft.24.5 cu.ft.
Height63.9 in.63.9 in.
EPA interior volume124.2 cu.ft.124.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,120
Starting MSRP
$27,120
Exterior Colors
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Kona Blue Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Kona Blue Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Medium Light Stone, cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,120
Starting MSRP
$27,120
All season tiresyesyes
17 in. wheelsyesyes
P225/50R17 tiresyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesno
alloy wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,120
Starting MSRP
$27,120
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,120
Starting MSRP
$27,120
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
