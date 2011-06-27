Used 2015 FIAT 500L Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
500L Wagon
Easy 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$32,950*
Total Cash Price
$11,240
Urbana Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,256*
Total Cash Price
$15,097
Lounge 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,304*
Total Cash Price
$11,020
Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,549*
Total Cash Price
$15,538
Pop 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,580*
Total Cash Price
$15,208
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 500L Wagon Easy 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$721
|$743
|$765
|$788
|$812
|$3,829
|Maintenance
|$611
|$1,499
|$237
|$2,328
|$1,791
|$6,466
|Repairs
|$636
|$680
|$734
|$789
|$851
|$3,691
|Taxes & Fees
|$633
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$801
|Financing
|$605
|$486
|$360
|$225
|$82
|$1,757
|Depreciation
|$3,130
|$1,254
|$1,103
|$977
|$877
|$7,341
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,045
|$6,462
|$5,052
|$7,016
|$6,376
|$32,950
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 500L Wagon Urbana Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$969
|$997
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$5,143
|Maintenance
|$821
|$2,014
|$318
|$3,126
|$2,406
|$8,684
|Repairs
|$855
|$914
|$986
|$1,060
|$1,143
|$4,958
|Taxes & Fees
|$851
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,075
|Financing
|$812
|$652
|$484
|$303
|$110
|$2,361
|Depreciation
|$4,205
|$1,684
|$1,481
|$1,312
|$1,178
|$9,860
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,805
|$8,679
|$6,786
|$9,423
|$8,564
|$44,256
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 500L Wagon Lounge 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$707
|$728
|$750
|$773
|$796
|$3,754
|Maintenance
|$599
|$1,470
|$232
|$2,282
|$1,756
|$6,339
|Repairs
|$624
|$667
|$720
|$774
|$834
|$3,619
|Taxes & Fees
|$621
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$785
|Financing
|$593
|$476
|$353
|$221
|$80
|$1,723
|Depreciation
|$3,069
|$1,229
|$1,081
|$958
|$860
|$7,197
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,887
|$6,335
|$4,953
|$6,878
|$6,251
|$32,304
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 500L Wagon Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$997
|$1,026
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,122
|$5,293
|Maintenance
|$845
|$2,073
|$327
|$3,218
|$2,476
|$8,938
|Repairs
|$880
|$940
|$1,015
|$1,091
|$1,176
|$5,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$876
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,107
|Financing
|$836
|$671
|$498
|$312
|$113
|$2,429
|Depreciation
|$4,327
|$1,733
|$1,524
|$1,351
|$1,213
|$10,148
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,121
|$8,932
|$6,984
|$9,698
|$8,814
|$45,549
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 500L Wagon Pop 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$976
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,067
|$1,098
|$5,181
|Maintenance
|$827
|$2,029
|$320
|$3,149
|$2,423
|$8,748
|Repairs
|$861
|$920
|$994
|$1,068
|$1,151
|$4,994
|Taxes & Fees
|$857
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,083
|Financing
|$818
|$657
|$487
|$305
|$110
|$2,378
|Depreciation
|$4,235
|$1,696
|$1,492
|$1,322
|$1,187
|$9,932
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,451
|$2,524
|$2,600
|$12,264
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,884
|$8,742
|$6,835
|$9,492
|$8,626
|$44,580
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 FIAT 500L in Virginia is:not available
