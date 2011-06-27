Used 2017 FIAT 500e Consumer Reviews

A real-world 500e review Chris Ginsburg , 09/14/2017 Battery Electric 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful We just bought a used 2014 500e with 28k miles. Dealers are currently offering nice pricing as many 2014's are coming off-lease and being turned in. We paid $7500 + tax. which seems very cheap for car that cost $30K a few years ago. The limited market and relatively high production volume keep the current resale value low. The car is blast to drive at lower speeds... It's very quick and can zip in and out of traffic lightning fast. It feels light, nimble and could probably beat many expensive sports cars up to about 60mph. If you install a 240v fast-charger in your garage and only commute in the city or shorter distances -- the car is fantastic. If you have to travel over 25 miles on the freeway to work, I'm sorry to say the car is a joke. I would not recommend this car for commuting. The problem is that once you exceed 50mph, the battery charge diminishes shockingly fast, to the point where you may be scared you won't make it. It almost seems as though the car needs some kind of overdrive system because it uses tons of energy at 65mph, even with no throttle. In the city, it has regenerative braking to help recharge, but on the highway the motor eats battery power like crazy. The fully-charged "96-mile range" can only last about 40 miles at 65mph. If you commute, you'd better have a fast-charger at work or you may not make it home. Performance Report Abuse

Already broken after one year! M Saun , 08/21/2018 Battery Electric 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I've leased my 2-17 500e for one year (only 7k miles driven) and yesterday, it stopped taking a charge. Thankfully it is under warranty, and Fiat came to tow it to the dealership because it didn't have enough miles to get there. The dealership is 40 mins away, they're backed up and won't get to look at my car for another day, and they had no loaner car for me (although they did agree to cover my rental, if I made my way to Enterprise and dealt with that paperwork myself. Thanks for the terrific convenience, Fiat. If your car breaks on me while under warranty, you should probably consider making my experience very convenient.) On another note, we also have an electric BMW i3. I have driven it and the Fiat the same distance, and the BMW uses substantially less "miles" to go the same distance. I know it is said that the amount of miles used depends on how you drive it, but I find the Fiat to be far less reliable in terms of how far I can actually go, compared to the BMW (which is twice the price, so you get what you pay for!) Also, the suspension bounces all over the road, and it breaks very abruptly. I have skidded out a few times accelerating on a hill. Performance

Best little overlooked car ever! Tom , 10/05/2019 Battery Electric 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Never could I possibly imagined how much I love this car.i have put over 30,000 miles on my 500e. It commutes easily and it actually alot of fun to drive. It is surprising quick and handles decent. Instant heat and a/c ,cannot understate how well they work. Would recommend a wet weather tire. I commute about 400 miles a week averaging 38mph & 139 mpge.

fiat 500e Var Mar , 11/28/2016 Battery Electric 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) 3 of 5 people found this review helpful best car for lonely commute Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value