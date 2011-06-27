Used 2015 FIAT 500 Convertible Consumer Reviews

I test drove the Abarth and the regular 500 C. The Abarth exhaust was too noisy. Too loud a rumble. There should be an option if you want it tuned or not. Was getting on my nerves just on the test drive. The steering wheel does not telescope which is a must. And finally it's hard to believe it's 2016 and these cars don't have rear view cameras. Otherwise nice cars for the money.

Cindy , 02/20/2020 C Lounge 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M)

Have had my Fiat for almost 5 yrs. No problems so far. I don’t understand why there aren’t more of them on the highway. I can understand if you have a family & you are limited to one car, this may not be the car for you because there’s not much room in the back seat but outside of that, this car is too much fun! I still look for reasons to drive this car outside of work.