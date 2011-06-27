Used 2013 FIAT 500 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Love the retro Pop! linfletch , 01/10/2014 18 of 18 people found this review helpful After 2 months of ownership, I can tell you great things about my blue green Pop. It's retro styling is so fun--it makes me smile every time I see it. I love the manual transmission; it is fun to drive and very fuel efficient. I average 36.5 mpg combined, and reached 44mpg using premium gas on a highway only trip. I am still evaluating using premium gas in town, but performance is definitely worth it for a highway trip. The seats are comfortable, and I love all the manual climate control. The bluetooth works well from both front seats. The standard audio system is really good and versatile. There is good headroom without a sunroof for taller drivers. Report Abuse

A Very Happy Experience mefitzpat , 11/09/2013 Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have now had the Fiat for 30 months. I still love the car. I have had no problems with it, and the dealership where I bought it gives great service. The only complaint that I have is that with the stock tires, that it does not do well in deep snow. This is only a problem on my street which is not plowed. If Fiat sold the awd 500x with the six speed in the US, I would buy one. After having had my Fiat 500 for two months, I feel that I know the car well, and can comment on it. This car replaced a turbo diesel car, so needing fast acceleration was not a requirement. The first week of ownership, I put mine and my wife's road bikes on the back and took off on a thousand mile drive to participate in a week long bike ride in Northern Idaho. We had to cross the continental divide, and drive over many types of roads. This car has extremely comfortable seats, and except for the extreme climbs, has enough power. We averaged 35 mpg, for the trip. Since then, it is averaging 35-39 mpg with mostly city driving. We have had no problems, great a/c, and no rattles. Love this CAR

C'mon it's lot's of fun thunderbird59 , 05/15/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I am an old dude 53, I have a Light seafoam green with ivory interior 2013 500 pop 5 speed with a sunroof , alum wheels, and beats stereo , on top of all the other goodies that just come standard on this car . It rocks , fun , fast , stable, quiet , I've owned one of just about everything over the years from Pintos to Porsches , literally. This is hands down one of my favorites. My only complaint is that the turbo doesn't come in ANY color I want! after 11,000 miles in just under 3 months not a single problem , rattle , or squeak . Maybe I bite the bullet and go for an Orange Turbo at the end of the year, anything but silver or grey . I'm sick of seeing silver cars .

Italian Tardis Michael Gagliano , 03/14/2015 Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought a used 2013 with 7k miles and an automatic transmission and use it as our "fun" car for my daily work commute. We've got 4 kids and our other car is a minivan so this Fiat is a much needed injection of small car sprightliness and tossable fun. Great commuter car. I am amazed at how much "bigger on the inside" (for the Dr Who fans) it feels compared to how it looks from outside. Perhaps it's the tallness of the cabin but the front 2 seats are plenty big for adults, comfortable and well supported. Plus I just like that it's small. I've owned an SUV and it always felt like I was carrying around a bunch of extra space back there. Not so with this.