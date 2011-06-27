Used 2013 FIAT 500 C Abarth Consumer Reviews
Awesome car that will surprise & make you smile!!!
I test drove many cars looking for a cost effective economical car that would be a fun everyday driver while still be great on gas. I test drove a Mini Cooper S convertible for 7 days and found it to be a noisy cheap car that really felt like a poorly built cheap car (shame on you BMW). I looked at the beetle (just ok), focus (awful style), fiesta (nothing more to say), and many more, but just could not find the fun factor I wanted. Then I happened upon a Fiat Abarth 500C and thought that looked interesting. I test drove it ... and wow ... it was incredible. It was perfect! It had the fun factor with the exhaust note, convertible, 5-speed, and the power is great. It also gets great gas mileage, low insurance cost, can seat 4 (yes the back seats are small but work just fine), feels solid/stable, and best of all a low mileage used car can be found for under 19k ... and then I find that the warranty is 4 years/50k ... Bonus! I have since put over 25000 trouble free miles on this car including a couple of long distance trips. This car never fails to make me smile and always a willing partner to have some fun. On top of that, I get many comments on how nice the car looks because it is a limited edition Abarth 500c. For 2013 there were only 250 imported to the USA ... so it is extremely rare to even see another one. LOVE my car!
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2013 Abarth 500 C is a great fun car!
Some of these reviews are just ridiculous, complaining about about this that they should have seen during a test drive. My car has 22k on it now and I have done nothing besides normal oil changes/maintenance. The car is always ready to have fun and everyone loves the looks/sound! Just completed a 1200 mile trip with wife and daughter (yes in rear seat) and it ran perfect at 85-90 mph the whole way! I would have liked a sixth gear for lower RPMs at higher speeds because at 85mph you are running 3600 rpm. And yes they loose their values quicker than most cars so buy a low milage used car and you will have a perfect car. Update: I sold the car about 6 months ago because I needed more room. Yes I miss it but I needed more room. I would buy another
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 500
Related Used 2013 FIAT 500 C Abarth info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner