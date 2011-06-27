Used 2013 FIAT 500 C Abarth Consumer Reviews

Rick , 09/07/2016 C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)

I test drove many cars looking for a cost effective economical car that would be a fun everyday driver while still be great on gas. I test drove a Mini Cooper S convertible for 7 days and found it to be a noisy cheap car that really felt like a poorly built cheap car (shame on you BMW). I looked at the beetle (just ok), focus (awful style), fiesta (nothing more to say), and many more, but just could not find the fun factor I wanted. Then I happened upon a Fiat Abarth 500C and thought that looked interesting. I test drove it ... and wow ... it was incredible. It was perfect! It had the fun factor with the exhaust note, convertible, 5-speed, and the power is great. It also gets great gas mileage, low insurance cost, can seat 4 (yes the back seats are small but work just fine), feels solid/stable, and best of all a low mileage used car can be found for under 19k ... and then I find that the warranty is 4 years/50k ... Bonus! I have since put over 25000 trouble free miles on this car including a couple of long distance trips. This car never fails to make me smile and always a willing partner to have some fun. On top of that, I get many comments on how nice the car looks because it is a limited edition Abarth 500c. For 2013 there were only 250 imported to the USA ... so it is extremely rare to even see another one. LOVE my car!