Used 2013 FIAT 500 C Abarth Consumer Reviews

4.5
2 reviews
Awesome car that will surprise & make you smile!!!

Rick, 09/07/2016
C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I test drove many cars looking for a cost effective economical car that would be a fun everyday driver while still be great on gas. I test drove a Mini Cooper S convertible for 7 days and found it to be a noisy cheap car that really felt like a poorly built cheap car (shame on you BMW). I looked at the beetle (just ok), focus (awful style), fiesta (nothing more to say), and many more, but just could not find the fun factor I wanted. Then I happened upon a Fiat Abarth 500C and thought that looked interesting. I test drove it ... and wow ... it was incredible. It was perfect! It had the fun factor with the exhaust note, convertible, 5-speed, and the power is great. It also gets great gas mileage, low insurance cost, can seat 4 (yes the back seats are small but work just fine), feels solid/stable, and best of all a low mileage used car can be found for under 19k ... and then I find that the warranty is 4 years/50k ... Bonus! I have since put over 25000 trouble free miles on this car including a couple of long distance trips. This car never fails to make me smile and always a willing partner to have some fun. On top of that, I get many comments on how nice the car looks because it is a limited edition Abarth 500c. For 2013 there were only 250 imported to the USA ... so it is extremely rare to even see another one. LOVE my car!

2013 Abarth 500 C is a great fun car!

Ruby, 09/06/2016
C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Some of these reviews are just ridiculous, complaining about about this that they should have seen during a test drive. My car has 22k on it now and I have done nothing besides normal oil changes/maintenance. The car is always ready to have fun and everyone loves the looks/sound! Just completed a 1200 mile trip with wife and daughter (yes in rear seat) and it ran perfect at 85-90 mph the whole way! I would have liked a sixth gear for lower RPMs at higher speeds because at 85mph you are running 3600 rpm. And yes they loose their values quicker than most cars so buy a low milage used car and you will have a perfect car. Update: I sold the car about 6 months ago because I needed more room. Yes I miss it but I needed more room. I would buy another

