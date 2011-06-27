Used 2012 FIAT 500 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Great value but some issues Kristina Colpitts , 03/13/2015 C Lounge 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I love the retro look and feel, the interior is gorgeous but there are a few issues with my 3 yr old 50,000KM 500C. I bought it 3 years old and a few days ago I've started to hear some creaking noises on the passenger side and back, sounds almost like the plastic on the doors is not put together tightly... I can't figure out what it is exactly but it's SUPER annoying. Report Abuse

Why me!!! nalder620 , 04/15/2015 C Lounge 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M) 32 of 34 people found this review helpful 700 characters...not enough. Since day one, this car has been the most unreliable piece of poop I have ever owned. Fiat Canada has washed their hands of me, but i have decided to make all know, DO NOT BUY A FIAT!!! New transmission, new suspension, new clutch bearings, new PCM computer, rattling all over, paint peeling, lights burning out all over the place, 35 trips to the dealer and problems that they can not even fix after 8 tries!!! My car sounds like it want to start, but does not catch, have to do everything from the beginning and will start on the second shot! Thank goodness I bought a 5 year bumper to bumper warranty!!! I feel bad for those that only had a 3 year warranty :(.

500 Pop Manual - Fast Car and Love it rtwolfe , 10/09/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful My first car was an MGB and I loved it. I feel the exact same way about this car. I smile to and from work every day. Also, it WILL go fast but you have to drive it like an Italian. Here's what it takes. 1. Manual Transmission - Auto is not quick 2. Sport button on 3. Shift at high RPMs - 4000 to 6500 4. High Octane Premium Gas - BP 93 works 5. Mobile 1 oil-makes Multivalve engine run better 6. High Flow Drop In air filter - check 500madness Other than the transmission, this set of small changes made a huge difference in how the car responds. It flys. Also, with Sport on, the steering is crisp and the throttle is quick. Take a test drive. You will love it too.

Amazing popei , 03/31/2012 14 of 15 people found this review helpful 6 weeks in and 3000K miles. If your looking for a fuel efficient, fun to drive, great looking car at a bargin price, this car is it. I bought the 5 speed manual. I average 40 mpg(combined) and I use regular gas. Don't waste your money on premium. No issues. Car feels like a much more expensive car, all around. The car has plenty of pickup and flys on the highway. The convertible is very quiet. The fiat is quieter than a 2005 Honda s2000 that I bought new. Looking at the car you would never think it will fit 4 people, but it does. Brakes are great as is the handling. If you buy it, you won't be disappointed. I can't get enough of driving this car.