Used 2006 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti Consumer Reviews
612 After One Year
The reliability of this car is only fair. I initially had severe computer problems that started the car on 6-cylinders and after two minutes switched to 12 cylinders. The car shook and sputtered for those two minutes. This was corrected after two visits in which a computer re-programming took place. Now I have my check engine light constantly flashing even after being deactivated, twice. It again recently activated, and I have to bring it in again for the third time.
Incredible Ride, Sticker Shock, Low MPG
Best controllable acceleration ever witnessed in a vehicle. Breaking is mind blowing. Handling exceptional (except tears through $400 tires). Seat comfort and visibility are the best I have witnessed in Ferrari lineup, and I am lucky enough to have owned 3 prior.
keeps on beeing just great
Owning the 612 now over 3 years and using it in evey day traffic it just keeps on being great, The paint job is the only problem, technical it's fantastic and by far the best car i ever owned..
Exquisite
I have had this top of the line Ferrari and it's the best of the three that I've had. I wanted to get an Enzo, but it is too much money. The 612 Scaglietti is nicer and cheaper. I also have a Bentley GT which drives much better.
612 Ferrari is Fabulous!
This is the first Ferrari I have owned where the ride can be tolerated everyday, yet performance was not sacrificed. It is a very enjoyable car, I cannot think of anything else I would want to drive right now.
Sponsored cars related to the 612 Scaglietti
Related Used 2006 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons