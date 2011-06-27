Vehicle overview

Ferrari has a long history of offering V12-powered, 2+2 gran turismo coupes. For a variety of reasons, however, models like the 365 GT 2+2, the 412 and, more recently, the 456M, have never been as popular as the company's two-seat sports cars. But that hasn't deterred Ferrari; last year the company rolled out the four-seat 612 Scaglietti as a replacement for the 456M. Although designed by Pininfarina, the 612 pays homage to Sergio Scaglietti, an Italian coachbuilder responsible for designing many popular Ferraris from the '50s and '60s, including the 250 GTO.

The 612 Scaglietti is powered by the latest evolution of the V12 used in the discontinued 575M Maranello. More significant, though, is the 612's all-aluminum space frame and body-panel construction, the first for a V12 Ferrari. At 4,056 pounds, the 612 is no lightweight, but it's still 600-1,200 pounds lighter than competitors like the Mercedes-Benz CL65 and the Bentley Continental GT. The Ferrari's V12 is mounted rearward enough that the 612 can be considered a front-midengine car and as a result has a 46/54 front/rear weight balance. Ferrari claims that 85 percent of the car's weight is between the axles.

Though the decision to give the 612 a front midship design has led to somewhat awkward proportions and styling, there's little doubt that Ferrari's focus on weight reduction and handling balance has been beneficial. Indeed, the 612 is the sharpest-handling coupe among already heady GT-oriented exotics like the Aston Martin Vanquish and Bentley Continental GT. This is arguably the 612's greatest advantage.

True, it doesn't have the latest techno toys like the Benz, the sexy bodywork of the Vanquish or the royalty-suitable interior trimmings of the Continental GT. But when it comes to driving, the 612 is our top choice. That it happens to be able to seat an additional two people in relative comfort is just an added bonus. Unfortunately, the 612 Scaglietti, in traditional Ferrari fashion, happens to come with a rather bracing price tag. As such, only a select few will get to enjoy this fantastic grand touring exotic coupe.