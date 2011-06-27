Used 2011 Ferrari 599 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$410,000
Starting MSRP
$320,580
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V12
Combined MPG1212
Total Seating22
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$410,000
Starting MSRP
$320,580
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyesyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$410,000
Starting MSRP
$320,580
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.7/415.5 mi.304.7/415.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.7 gal.27.7 gal.
Combined MPG1212
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$410,000
Starting MSRP
$320,580
Torque457 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm448 lb-ft @ 5600 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower661 hp @ 8250 rpm611 hp @ 7600 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.40.4 ft.
Valves4848
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12V12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$410,000
Starting MSRP
$320,580
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$410,000
Starting MSRP
$320,580
HGTE Packagenoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$410,000
Starting MSRP
$320,580
8 total speakersyesyes
Becker premium brand stereo systemyesyes
element antennayesyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesyes
radio data systemyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$410,000
Starting MSRP
$320,580
leather trim on center consoleyesyes
leather trim on dashyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
cargo netyesyes
leather trim on doorsyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyesyes
trunk lightyesyes
rear parking sensorsnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$410,000
Starting MSRP
$320,580
Power mirrorsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$410,000
Starting MSRP
$320,580
Alcantara Trim Interioryesno
Standard Stitching Color Upon Requestyesyes
Carbon Fiber Rear Shelf Moldingyesno
Leather Upholstery for the Headlineryesno
Alcantara Interior Partsyesno
Color Upon Request for Upper Dashboardyesyes
Homelinkyesyes
White Tachometeryesno
Steering Wheel w/Carbon Plate and Upper Crown and LEDsyesyes
"DAYTONA" Style Seat Trimyesyes
Luggage Set for Trunkyesyes
Special Stitching Color Upon Requestyesyes
Full Electric Recaro Seatsyesyes
Silver Dedication Plateyesyes
BOSE HI FI Systemyesyes
Color Upon Request for Steering Wheelyesyes
Leather Trim Interioryesno
Rear Bench Luggage Setyesyes
Alcantara Lining for the Headlineryesyes
Carbon Fiber Dashboard Coversyesno
Tone on Tone Stitchingyesno
Color Upon Request for Daytona Stripes in Alcantarayesyes
Color Upon Request for Daytona Stripes in Leatheryesyes
Telemetry Kityesno
Color Upon Request for Front A Pillars/Rear Pillars/Side Frame/Windshield Frameyesyes
Colored Seat Beltsyesyes
Carbon Fiber Sill Kickyesno
Leather Upholstery for Rear Bench and Interior Sill Kickyesyes
Elegant Interior Upholsteryyesno
iPod Installationyesyes
Color Upon Request for Steering Wheel in Alcantarayesno
Alcantara Trunk Trimnoyes
Alcantara Lining for Rear Zonenoyes
Special Leather Upholstery for the Interiornoyes
Carbon Fiber Internal Trimnoyes
Alcantara Interior Carpetnoyes
Alcantara Lining for the A-Pillar/B-Pillar/Windshield Archnoyes
Clothes Hangernoyes
Treated Leather Upholstery for the Interiornoyes
6 CD Changernoyes
Carbon Interior 1noyes
Carbon Interior 2noyes
Diamond Style for the Headlinernoyes
Leather Upholstery for Seat Backrestnoyes
Colored Trunk Carpetnoyes
Seat Piping w/Color Upon Requestnoyes
Diamond Style for the Rear Bench and Underdoor Covers in Leathernoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$410,000
Starting MSRP
$320,580
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$410,000
Starting MSRP
$320,580
Front head room35.8 in.35.8 in.
Front leg room44.7 in.44.7 in.
premium leatheryesyes
sport front seatsyesyes
12 -way power passenger seatnoyes
height adjustable passenger seatnoyes
heated passenger seatnoyes
12 -way power driver seatnoyes
height adjustable driver seatnoyes
heated driver seatnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$410,000
Starting MSRP
$320,580
Carbon Fiber Wheel Capsyesno
Brake Calipers in Aluminum Grey Coloryesyes
Carbon Fiber Fitting for Engine Compartmentyesyes
Black Painted Standard Style Wheelsyesno
Carbon Fiber Front Headlight Bucketyesno
Under Door Covers in Carbon Fiber Lookyesno
Racing Liveryyesno
Space Saver Wheel Kityesyes
Paint Color "Colori anni '50 e '60"yesyes
Historical GTO Liveryyesno
Privacy Rear Windowsyesyes
Brake Calipers in Yellow Coloryesyes
Brake Calipers in Rosso Scuderia Coloryesyes
Brake Calipers in Rosso Corsa Coloryesyes
20" Challenge Style Painted Wheelsnoyes
20" Bridgestone Runflat Tiresnoyes
Ball Polished Challenge Style Wheelsnoyes
Ball Polished Standard Style Wheelsnoyes
Monolitic 20" Rimsnoyes
Scuderia Ferrari Shields on Fendersnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$410,000
Starting MSRP
$320,580
Front track66.5 in.66.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.3 cu.ft.11.3 cu.ft.
Length183.7 in.183.7 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.11.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.0.34 cd.
Height52.6 in.52.6 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.108.3 in.
Width77.2 in.77.2 in.
Rear track63.7 in.63.7 in.
Curb weightno3722 lbs.
Gross weightno4520 lbs.
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$410,000
Starting MSRP
$320,580
315/35R Z tiresyesno
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyesyes
Performance tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
305/35R Z tiresnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$410,000
Starting MSRP
$320,580
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
