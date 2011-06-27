Used 2007 Ferrari 599 Consumer Reviews
the best ferrari in history
honrubia, 05/17/2008
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
After driving several high end sport cars including the Porsche turbo, f430 Spyder, Porsche 996 cab, my new Ferrari 599 is beyond anything one could imagine. It is fast (0-60 in 3.6 seconds) , comfortable as a Mercedes SL 65 and in my opinion the most beautiful modern Ferrari ever built. Top review.
