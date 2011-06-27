Used 2003 Ferrari 575M Coupe Consumer Reviews
Wonderful Car
I bought this car three months ago. I had it modified by Koenig. It now tops out at close to 220mph and the 0-60 is about 3.8 seconds. I love this car. It is abslutely amazing.
owner
This is one of the best car that I have ever drove! It is just amazing, the car has great performance whit an excellent comfort.
Scott's 575M
This car is blindingly fast and is the perfect car for any automotive enthusiast. Everything about this car is perfect. This is by far one of the greatest cars ever made and looks like it is going to stay that way for a while. The interior is as sharp as the exterior, giving the driver the maximum amount of pleasure. This is the coolest car I have ever seen and it is well worth the money...this is definately a keeper.
Italian Exotic
The name of the new 575M Maranello provides the clearest indication of its most characteristic feature. The key to the name lies in the engine, which has been denominated 575. The balanced lines and sober design that have made the Maranello an instant classic have remained intact. When it came to looking at the style of the vehicle, the thinking behind it is to retain the balance and sober looks, which invested it with the status of an instant classic, fitting in perfectly with Ferrari’s return to a front engine high performance car.
Everyone needs a little "ACTION"
Ive been a loyal Ferrari owner since 1982 and they have become my favorite toys. I purchased two 575s (South African & Italian versions) and these cars are more power than I could have ever imagined. Extremely comfortable interior, a sleek exterior and the subtlety I prefer. However, those who catch a glimpse of this car could be mistaken for the most attentive individuals on earth. Ferrari hasnt let me down yet!
Sponsored cars related to the 575M
Related Used 2003 Ferrari 575M Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner