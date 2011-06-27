Used 2003 Ferrari 575M Coupe Consumer Reviews

Wonderful Car Achmed , 07/12/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car three months ago. I had it modified by Koenig. It now tops out at close to 220mph and the 0-60 is about 3.8 seconds. I love this car. It is abslutely amazing. Report Abuse

owner maggellano , 07/24/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is one of the best car that I have ever drove! It is just amazing, the car has great performance whit an excellent comfort.

Scott's 575M Acepilot , 08/23/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is blindingly fast and is the perfect car for any automotive enthusiast. Everything about this car is perfect. This is by far one of the greatest cars ever made and looks like it is going to stay that way for a while. The interior is as sharp as the exterior, giving the driver the maximum amount of pleasure. This is the coolest car I have ever seen and it is well worth the money...this is definately a keeper.

Italian Exotic Corp. Executive , 07/23/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The name of the new 575M Maranello provides the clearest indication of its most characteristic feature. The key to the name lies in the engine, which has been denominated 575. The balanced lines and sober design that have made the Maranello an instant classic have remained intact. When it came to looking at the style of the vehicle, the thinking behind it is to retain the balance and sober looks, which invested it with the status of an instant classic, fitting in perfectly with Ferrari's return to a front engine high performance car.