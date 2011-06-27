  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(7)
2003 Ferrari 575M Review

List Price Estimate
$36,087 - $74,307
Used 575M for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Ferrari 575M.

5.0
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wonderful Car
Achmed,07/12/2003
I bought this car three months ago. I had it modified by Koenig. It now tops out at close to 220mph and the 0-60 is about 3.8 seconds. I love this car. It is abslutely amazing.
owner
maggellano,07/24/2003
This is one of the best car that I have ever drove! It is just amazing, the car has great performance whit an excellent comfort.
Scott's 575M
Acepilot,08/23/2003
This car is blindingly fast and is the perfect car for any automotive enthusiast. Everything about this car is perfect. This is by far one of the greatest cars ever made and looks like it is going to stay that way for a while. The interior is as sharp as the exterior, giving the driver the maximum amount of pleasure. This is the coolest car I have ever seen and it is well worth the money...this is definately a keeper.
Italian Exotic
Corp. Executive,07/23/2003
The name of the new 575M Maranello provides the clearest indication of its most characteristic feature. The key to the name lies in the engine, which has been denominated 575. The balanced lines and sober design that have made the Maranello an instant classic have remained intact. When it came to looking at the style of the vehicle, the thinking behind it is to retain the balance and sober looks, which invested it with the status of an instant classic, fitting in perfectly with Ferrari&#8217;s return to a front engine high performance car.
Features & Specs

MPG
9 city / 16 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
515 hp @ 7250 rpm
MPG
9 city / 15 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
515 hp @ 7250 rpm
See all Used 2003 Ferrari 575M features & specs
More about the 2003 Ferrari 575M

Used 2003 Ferrari 575M Overview

The Used 2003 Ferrari 575M is offered in the following submodels: 575M Coupe. Available styles include Maranello F1 2dr Coupe (5.8L 12cyl 6AM), and Maranello 2dr Coupe (5.8L 12cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Ferrari 575M?

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Ferrari 575M?

