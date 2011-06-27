Used 2002 Ferrari 575M Coupe Consumer Reviews
Dream Come True
The Ferrari 575M Maranello Coupe with the F1 transmission is an automotive performance enthusiasts dream come true. This car does it all. Acceleration, handling, braking, style, sophistication well you name it and the 575 M does it as well, if not better, than any other performance automobile. The 5.8 liter V-12 motor is smooth and docile while driving under normal conditions but under full throttle the motor seems even more powerful than the 515 h.p./ 588 lbs/ft ratings listed by the factory. This motor mated to the F1 transmission provides an awesome powertrain, with the incredible dexterity of the motor and the effortless, instantaneous shifts make the 575 M an absolute pleasure.
Awesome Car
I love this car. but the problem is it gets a little clausterphobic on the long rides but the car was worth every penny
Ferrari-plain and simple
On an overall stand point, the new Ferrari 575m Marranello is outstanding. No other vichical on the face of the earth can match it's capabilities, and it's performance. I belive Ferrari Has really out done themselves this time.
Best car ever
Best car ive ever driven.
Wonderful Vehicle
Though I have only owned this vehicle for a little over a month, I love this car. It has been my lifelong dream to own a Ferrari, and I have no regrets. The sheer power of this vehicle is unbeleivable, though it can be used as a regular around-town vehicle. The insurance is a bit expensive, but its worth it to me. If you are looking for the ultimate sports car, you have found it! The only car that performs better than this beauty is the Lamborghini Murcilago, but to be honest the Murcilago is very unattractive and not as comfortable as far as seats go. There is no doubt in my mind that I made the wisest decision of my life.
