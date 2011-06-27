Used 2003 Ferrari 360 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Dr. Miguel , 07/19/2003

I have a BMW Z8, a Maserati Cambiocorsca, Aston Martin V12 Vanquish, and a Porsche GT2, and this by far exceeds them all. Every morning I love to wake up and drive my Spyder to the office. People always stare, and I rev the engine up at red lights, still no challengers! They know I will kick their as*es. So fast, so powerful, so agile. I love every detail about this beauty. From the smooth lines to the silky interior!