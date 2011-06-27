Used 2003 Ferrari 360 Convertible Consumer Reviews
SO QUICK & SO FUN
bahram, 09/04/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful
So much quicker than my previous 355 F1 spider. More sexier exterior. Much roomier interior. The F1 gearbox is much smoother.
what can I say
da61780, 02/15/2011
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
What can I say except THIS IS THE GREATEST CAR I HAVE EVER OWNED
amazing
salami wiener, 06/12/2003
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
i can go 200 easily its great fun
Best Car In The World
Kevin Wedel, 08/05/2003
0 of 1 people found this review helpful
Excellent looks and power ! Awesome sound.
Excellent All Around
Dr. Miguel, 07/19/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I have a BMW Z8, a Maserati Cambiocorsca, Aston Martin V12 Vanquish, and a Porsche GT2, and this by far exceeds them all. Every morning I love to wake up and drive my Spyder to the office. People always stare, and I rev the engine up at red lights, still no challengers! They know I will kick their as*es. So fast, so powerful, so agile. I love every detail about this beauty. From the smooth lines to the silky interior!
