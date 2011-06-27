  1. Home
Used 1994 Eagle Vision Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1921
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.324.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG1921
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque221 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm181 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.3 l
Horsepower214 hp @ 5800 rpm161 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.
Front hip room56.2 in.56.2 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.37.2 in.
Rear hip Room58.7 in.58.7 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.58.4 in.
Measurements
Length201.6 in.201.6 in.
Curb weight3486 lbs.3344 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.16.6 cu.ft.
Height55.8 in.55.8 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.113.0 in.
Width74.4 in.74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
