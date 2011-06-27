  1. Home
Used 1990 Eagle Talon Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222022
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg18/23 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/413.4 mi.286.2/365.7 mi.302.1/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG222022
Fuel typeRegular unleadedPremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm203 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm203 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 6000 rpm190 hp @ 6000 rpm190 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.0 ft.34.0 ft.34.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Valvesno1616
Cam typenoDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.34.1 in.34.1 in.
Rear hip Room45.7 in.45.7 in.45.7 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.28.5 in.28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.53.1 in.53.1 in.
Measurements
Length172.4 in.172.4 in.172.4 in.
Curb weight2651 lbs.2800 lbs.2651 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.10.2 cu.ft.10.2 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.97.2 in.97.2 in.
Width66.9 in.66.9 in.66.9 in.
