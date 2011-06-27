Used 1994 Eagle Summit Coupe Consumer Reviews

Foo Fighter , 05/29/2005

I am parting with my Eagle Summit ESI after 140,000 miles. I originally bought it for my wife to commute to school. It cost $10,000 and was paid off in a year. After she got pregnant in 1998 I bought a larger "safer" car and I started driving this little puddle jumper. I wasn't thrilled about inheriting this car but it won me over through driving fun (upgraded suspension and manual transmission) and reliability. This car has never broken down...in 140,000 miles NEVER. It still hasn't needed a clutch or exhaust or any major engine components. I keep the oil in it and flush & fill the radiator yearly and the thing just keeps on running. Well worth the money.