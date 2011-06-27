Used 1991 Eagle Summit Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|4-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|28
|28
|29
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|4-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|25/32 mpg
|25/32 mpg
|27/33 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|330.0/422.4 mi.
|330.0/422.4 mi.
|356.4/435.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|28
|28
|29
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|93 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|93 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|93 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|1.5 l
|1.5 l
|1.5 l
|Horsepower
|92 hp @ 6000 rpm
|92 hp @ 6000 rpm
|92 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.1 in.
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|Front leg room
|41.9 in.
|41.9 in.
|41.9 in.
|Front hip room
|52.8 in.
|no
|no
|Front shoulder room
|53.5 in.
|no
|no
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.5 in.
|no
|no
|Rear hip Room
|52.0 in.
|no
|no
|Rear leg room
|34.3 in.
|no
|no
|Rear shoulder room
|53.1 in.
|no
|no
|Measurements
|Length
|170.1 in.
|158.7 in.
|158.7 in.
|Curb weight
|2271 lbs.
|2205 lbs.
|2205 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.3 cu.ft.
|11.0 cu.ft.
|11.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|52.8 in.
|51.9 in.
|51.9 in.
|Wheel base
|96.7 in.
|93.9 in.
|93.9 in.
|Width
|65.7 in.
|65.7 in.
|65.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Summit
Related Used 1991 Eagle Summit info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons