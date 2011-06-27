  1. Home
Used 1991 Eagle Summit Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Summit
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG282829
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg25/32 mpg27/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/422.4 mi.330.0/422.4 mi.356.4/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG282829
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque93 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm93 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm93 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size1.5 l1.5 l1.5 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 6000 rpm92 hp @ 6000 rpm92 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.nono
Front shoulder room53.5 in.nono
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.nono
Rear hip Room52.0 in.nono
Rear leg room34.3 in.nono
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.nono
Measurements
Length170.1 in.158.7 in.158.7 in.
Curb weight2271 lbs.2205 lbs.2205 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.11.0 cu.ft.11.0 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.51.9 in.51.9 in.
Wheel base96.7 in.93.9 in.93.9 in.
Width65.7 in.65.7 in.65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Black
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Flash Red
  • Warm Silver Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl
  • Dandelion Yellow
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Turquoise Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Flash Red
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl
  • Bright Red
  • White
  • Bright White
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Warm Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Bright Turquoise Metallic
  • Dandelion Yellow
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Dandelion Yellow
  • White
  • Black
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Bright Turquoise Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Flash Red
  • Black Cherry Pearl
  • Warm Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
