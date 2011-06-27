Estimated values
1990 Eagle Summit ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,103
|$1,582
|$1,841
|Clean
|$973
|$1,399
|$1,628
|Average
|$712
|$1,031
|$1,204
|Rough
|$451
|$663
|$779
Estimated values
1990 Eagle Summit LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,141
|$1,596
|$1,841
|Clean
|$1,006
|$1,411
|$1,628
|Average
|$736
|$1,040
|$1,204
|Rough
|$466
|$669
|$779
Estimated values
1990 Eagle Summit DL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,078
|$1,575
|$1,841
|Clean
|$951
|$1,392
|$1,628
|Average
|$696
|$1,026
|$1,204
|Rough
|$441
|$660
|$779
Estimated values
1990 Eagle Summit LX DOHC 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,222
|$1,624
|$1,841
|Clean
|$1,077
|$1,436
|$1,628
|Average
|$788
|$1,058
|$1,204
|Rough
|$499
|$680
|$779
Estimated values
1990 Eagle Summit 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,041
|$1,561
|$1,841
|Clean
|$918
|$1,379
|$1,628
|Average
|$672
|$1,017
|$1,204
|Rough
|$426
|$654
|$779