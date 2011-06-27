  1. Home
  2. Eagle
  3. Eagle Premier
  4. Used 1992 Eagle Premier
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Eagle Premier Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Premier
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Premiers for sale
List Price Estimate
$866 - $2,116
Used Premier for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

It's a great car

Likeitruff, 12/08/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I was given this car by god mother in law, and since i have had it, it's been great. I must say that i'm a mechinac, but I have not had to put much work into this car. This car started in DC, and than moved to NC. It has been taking my family back and forth from North carolina to Va, for 3 years now. It now smokes alittle when you frist start it in the morning. But after that, it's fun driving for the day.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Premiers for sale

Related Used 1992 Eagle Premier info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles