Used 1992 Eagle Premier Consumer Reviews
It's a great car
Likeitruff, 12/08/2002
I was given this car by god mother in law, and since i have had it, it's been great. I must say that i'm a mechinac, but I have not had to put much work into this car. This car started in DC, and than moved to NC. It has been taking my family back and forth from North carolina to Va, for 3 years now. It now smokes alittle when you frist start it in the morning. But after that, it's fun driving for the day.
