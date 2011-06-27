Used 2009 Dodge Viper Convertible Consumer Reviews

coolbreezesd , 03/08/2009

My new 2009 Viper just arrived. I've owned a 2006 before. To acquire my 2009 Viper Convertible, I trade in my 2008 SL 55 AMG. Why? The AMG was too luxurious to be a true sports car and not powerful enough to be a true sports car. The Viper doesn't try to be something for everyone and is just sheer power with it's 600 HP V-10. I love the classic lines of the car. Has had zero problems with my 2006 and so far, have had none with my 2009. By one while you still can.