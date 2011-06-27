Used 2006 Dodge Stratus Sedan Consumer Reviews

My evaluation GSW Gordon S. Weiss , 10/31/2006 19 of 20 people found this review helpful It would be nice to have a deeper and longer trunk area, a telescopic stearing wheel, and electric front seats. The dashboard controls, gear shift, and emergency brake are very user friendly. The night lighting on the dash is very easy on the eyes, and not distracting. Front seating is confortable and tapered nicely. Back seats a confortable, but could use a little bit mor leg room;mainly for long drives. The vehicle handles extremely well and is very responsive. Brakes are strong. Gear shifting is nice and smooth. Noise level (outside) is very good. The ride and suspension are smooth and enjoyable. I feel we got a very well made, solidly built sedan that meets our needs. Report Abuse

Crankshaft endplay kram660 , 02/15/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful bought this car with 25 miles on it in 2006 at the dealer. drove car daily to work with and do not hot rod it. after at around 40,000 miles i noticed oil leaking from the passenger side and it was the front crankshaft seal, i replaced it and the oil-pump thinking there a blockage somewhere . 5,000 miles later i have had to replace the seal at least 6 times knowing my engine has failed me. i am no rocket scientist but i know its my main thrust bearing is bad and the crank is rundown with at least 1/10 to 2/10 of end play. i have at lest $10,000 to owe on it and i parked it in my back yard with my 1938 ford pickup. hope this helps other hard working Americans to do something about this issue.

I Still Don't Regret This Purchase kaseyk , 09/21/2010 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 24,000 miles on it, I was the second owner and I must say that 2 years and 55,000 miles later, I really don't have any complaints. I used to commute out of town for work (about 65 miles a day) and I have gone on many out of town and out of state trips on this car. I have not had any problems out of my stratus except for the driver side window motor has gone out. Yes the windshield does have a few spots but nothing worth complaining over. Overall I must say that I love this car and it was probably the best purchase I have made, if they still made them I'd probably get another one

The best car in town dana , 09/13/2005 26 of 31 people found this review helpful This car is nice and sporty, also it is very roomy in the back and has lots of power. I would recommend this car. It has everything that any other car has except for heated seats and navigation system, but that's ok because who needs all that. I just want the speed and the look because it's a sporty car and fast. It is a woman's car for sure.