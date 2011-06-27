Used 2006 Dodge Stratus Sedan Consumer Reviews
My evaluation GSW
It would be nice to have a deeper and longer trunk area, a telescopic stearing wheel, and electric front seats. The dashboard controls, gear shift, and emergency brake are very user friendly. The night lighting on the dash is very easy on the eyes, and not distracting. Front seating is confortable and tapered nicely. Back seats a confortable, but could use a little bit mor leg room;mainly for long drives. The vehicle handles extremely well and is very responsive. Brakes are strong. Gear shifting is nice and smooth. Noise level (outside) is very good. The ride and suspension are smooth and enjoyable. I feel we got a very well made, solidly built sedan that meets our needs.
Crankshaft endplay
bought this car with 25 miles on it in 2006 at the dealer. drove car daily to work with and do not hot rod it. after at around 40,000 miles i noticed oil leaking from the passenger side and it was the front crankshaft seal, i replaced it and the oil-pump thinking there a blockage somewhere . 5,000 miles later i have had to replace the seal at least 6 times knowing my engine has failed me. i am no rocket scientist but i know its my main thrust bearing is bad and the crank is rundown with at least 1/10 to 2/10 of end play. i have at lest $10,000 to owe on it and i parked it in my back yard with my 1938 ford pickup. hope this helps other hard working Americans to do something about this issue.
I Still Don't Regret This Purchase
I bought this car with 24,000 miles on it, I was the second owner and I must say that 2 years and 55,000 miles later, I really don't have any complaints. I used to commute out of town for work (about 65 miles a day) and I have gone on many out of town and out of state trips on this car. I have not had any problems out of my stratus except for the driver side window motor has gone out. Yes the windshield does have a few spots but nothing worth complaining over. Overall I must say that I love this car and it was probably the best purchase I have made, if they still made them I'd probably get another one
The best car in town
This car is nice and sporty, also it is very roomy in the back and has lots of power. I would recommend this car. It has everything that any other car has except for heated seats and navigation system, but that's ok because who needs all that. I just want the speed and the look because it's a sporty car and fast. It is a woman's car for sure.
Not too bad....but dont trust it
I bought this car with the intention of paying it off very fast and using it as a spare. Well, 6 years later I just paid it off and its been my only for 105k miles. It was previously a rental and I'm imagining it got dogged out before I bought it because a head gasket blew within 6 months. The used car warranty covered it and I've been rolling ever since. Ive had minor issues such as sensors having to be replaced, brakes, lights, and the auto window went out, but other than that I cannot complain. Still picks up well between 50-80 mph and is decent on gas. The paint on the passenger side is oxidized, but hey, its 6 yrs old.
Sponsored cars related to the Stratus
Related Used 2006 Dodge Stratus Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner